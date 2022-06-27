Growing up in a small town really makes an impact on who you become as an adult.
Although I lived half my life in Coon Rapids, I finished school in Big Lake. And the small town certainly made me who I am today.
In small towns, you don’t deal with as many terrible drivers on the road. “Minnesota nice” is basically everywhere you turn, and odds are you have a lot in common with the people you meet.
We enjoy going to the lake, camping, going to the cabin, having bonfires, snowmobiling, hunting, or craft sale shopping for those who don’t hunt; you know, small-town Minnesota things.
It’s our lifestyle, and that’s what certainly followed me throughout my life. But I’m only 26, so who am I to say?
I do say it because after high school, I left the small town and joined the Navy, where I was first stationed in Pensacola, Florida.
This was my first time seeing the ocean, and man, was it different from a Minnesota lake. So salty it made me cringe, but so beautiful I couldn’t look away. I spent the entire day at the beach and watched the sunset, which a lot of people do in Florida.
Next, I was off to Yokosuka, Japan. This is about two hours south of Tokyo — which of course I visited.
If you’ve ever experienced a certain smell that takes you back to a specific memory, this is one for me. Japan smells and feels so different.
They serve a lot of fish, and I began to miss American food after just a couple months. But it was amazing to experience another culture that I knew little about. I even got a couple tattoos while I was there. They are the kindest people I’ve ever met in my life, to this day.
After Japan, I made my way to San Diego, my favorite city in California. It’s very clean and has a lot of fun things to do. If you go there, ride scooters on the boardwalk, tour a Navy ship, see the statue of the “Unconditional Surrender” or the “Kissing Sailor.”
But the inner city also came with a lot of homelessness that I’ve never seen before. There were tents everywhere in just one corner of town. It was very new to me, and also very real. Los Angeles is much worse; it was sad to see Hollywood Boulevard scattered with homeless people.
As I returned home and made plans to go to college, the traveling continued.
I vacationed in New York City. For a while, I thought I would hate the fact that people are everywhere. But I made a bucket list of things I wanted to see and just lived in the moment.
I realized how much I enjoyed writing and there are famous writers all over New York. It inspired me in the end and I was lucky enough to make a second trip there, that same year.
That was in 2018. Here I am in 2022, living and working in a small town again. I appreciate dealing with less drivers on the road and the Minnesota nice — because it is a real thing. I have a backyard for my dog. And I enjoy the smell of all the greenery we have.
I don’t want to stop traveling. In fact, I have a list of places to visit next. But I am happy to call a smaller city, home.
