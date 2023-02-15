Christina Thayer Anderson UPDATED.jpg

Christina Thayer Anderson

 Lifetouch National School Studios Inc.

Recently, our kids were sitting around the table coloring, snacking, and chatting. They were discussing what they were drawing or what they wanted to do next when our youngest said out of the blue, “the brown horse goes neeeeigh!” while looking at her unicorn coloring book. The table erupted in laughter, cheers, and hugs.

She has recently acquired many words. She has always been smiley, and a bit of a babbler, but she is suddenly very interested in telling us many of her thoughts. Of course, being the youngest of four she sometimes turns to shouting to be heard, but by and large she is now a very articulate toddler. For those 15 minutes at the table on that cold day in January, it felt almost magical.

