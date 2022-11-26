Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, calls on Americans to “Shop Small” throughout this holiday season and on the 13th annual Small Business Saturday, which falls on Nov. 26.

“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” Guzman said.

