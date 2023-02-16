Costume contest first-place winner Tony Perez dressed as a piñata and exploded with doughnuts before jumping into the water, showing just how cold it was with his facial expression after safely getting out.
Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson took the plunge in his cow costume but didn’t expect his fellow firefighters to play a little joke, circling him through the cold water before safely getting him out. The department thanks all the sponsors, participants, supporters and Flickabirds for allowing this event to take place.
Rush City firefighters Jeff Jennings (left) and Ryan Lind enjoyed a cool float before participants took the icy plunge. They played a huge part in the Lions Lunge event, making sure to get each person out of the water quickly and safely.
Not only do participants feel the immediate shock of the freezing water, but they get to feel the temperature change after getting out as the water drips off of them. But this didn’t seem to phase this hearty soul.
