Sara Paul.jpg

There are moments in life that fill our hearts with joy!

This weekend I experienced my daughter entering into the commitment of marriage. I vividly remember a little independent girl who would often say, “I do, I do” when we tried to help her. Now on the day she said “I do” it was an acknowledgment of acceptance of dependence. She is now going to take the “I” and replace it with “we.” She will continue to be the competent individual she is, but it now includes a commitment to being one with her husband.

