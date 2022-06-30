Cloud Image 0630.jpg

Cambridge native Damian Natzel took this photo of a storm cloud pattern north of Bradford on Wednesday, June 22.

The 16-year-old storm chaser said the clouds are called Mammatus clouds, a rarely seen form of cloud cover caused by sinking cool air; most clouds are formed by rising air.

The clouds, which usually accompany storms, are composed primarily of ice and can extend hundreds of miles in any direction.

