Think of a moment you want to remember in a special way forever. Now, visualize it in seeds!

Learn the fascinating process of creating seed art during a Seed Art Workshop with COMPAS Teaching Artist Anne McFaul Reid.

Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour workshop will be held at the North Branch Area Library on Monday, July 11, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch.

Participants will learn how to transfer and/or draw an image and then, using seeds of various sizes and colors, arrange and glue them on a flat surface to make that image come alive.

Using a memory from a photo also works well.

All supplies are provided, and advance registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.

This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, call your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

