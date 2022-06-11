Second Harvest Heartland, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, encourages Minnesotans in need of food resources this summer to find the nearest meal site(s) in their neighborhood.
Since it can be increasingly difficult to fill the fridge in the months when school is out, there are hundreds of federally funded, state-administered program sites at schools, libraries and parks throughout the state serving up nutritious meals and snacks all summer long.
“No one – especially kids – should face hunger,” said JoAnna Lund, child hunger program manager at Second Harvest Heartland. “Our food resource partners across the state are there to help parents and caregivers who need and deserve this help in the summer months.”
Each meal site serves up to two meals per day, like breakfast and lunch, or a snack and dinner. Meals and snacks are available to children 18 years and under; there is no need to register before visiting, and no personal information or identification will be collected. Simply show up and receive food.
Revenue for school districts is generated with each meal served, so families can be assured that there is no shame in accessing these free food resources.
Families who can benefit from free food resources throughout the summer are encouraged to find the closest meal sites through the Free Meals for Kids app, available for free download through the Apple App and Google Play stores.
The app includes information about each site, including days and hours of operation, the name of the organization running the site, and, when available, what kind of foods will be served.
And remember: free meal sites for kids aren’t the only food resource available to Minnesotans who could use help keeping their fridges full this summer. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), neighborhood food shelves and distribution sites, and other programs are available to keep everyone fed and well, especially as grocery and daily expenses rise.
One in eight Minnesota kids experiences hunger – that’s four kids in an average-size classroom. These free food resources exist to ensure that kids can focus on being kids, rather than wondering where their next meal is coming from.
