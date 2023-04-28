As a sophomore pitcher on the Braham baseball team, Caleb Schusted found himself in a dream situation.
Schusted was the starting pitcher in the Bombers’ section championship contest against Sebeka in 2021.
“It has always been a dream of mine to go to state,” he said. “I had goosebumps the first inning – I think I walked the first two guys. But I settled in.”
Schusted allowed just two hits in four scoreless innings. Then came the fateful fifth.
“I was battling with Spencer Lake [of Sebeka], who’s a very good pitcher, so there was no score,” he said. “I tried to throw a two-seam fastball in on a batter’s hands. But he got to it – and he hit it over the fence.”
What made that pitch worse was that it followed an error, an intentional walk and a bloop single, meaning the bases were loaded before the homer – the deciding blow in what eventually became a 5-0 loss.
“I think about that game a lot,” said Schusted, who is now a senior. “You have to execute your pitches, and I didn’t execute on that pitch. … You remember that stuff. [The lesson] is that you always have to be confident, and you have to execute your pitch.”
Schusted recently found himself in another dream situation, this one with a positive outcome. On Wednesday, April 12, he signed a national letter of intent to pitch for Oklahoma Wesleyan, an NAIA school based in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. That was the culmination of a process that began near the end of his junior year.
“I reached out to them – they have been in the top 25 in their division over the last four-five years,” Schusted said. “They’re a very good team, and I’ve always wanted to go down south [for college]. My grandparents live in Comanche, Texas, in the winter, so I wanted to be near them.
“[Oklahoma Wesleyan] gave me an offer, and I decided to take it.”
That made his signing day event extra special.
“I’m going to work with coach [Kirk] Kelley and focus on being a pitcher,” Schusted said. “I was super-excited to sign. It’s been a dream to go south and pitch at the next level.
“Now it’s grind-time. It’s time to go down there and work on getting to the next level.”
That process begins in the fall. This spring Schusted will spend his fourth season on the varsity baseball roster at Braham; he also was a member of the varsity basketball roster full time since he was a sophomore.
Schusted will split time between pitcher and shortstop for the Bombers.
“I can play anywhere – I will play wherever the team needs me,” he said. “But I mainly am a pitcher and play shortstop.
“I want to be the main guy. I like being on the mound and in control of the game. And at shortstop you control the infield. I just want to be a leader and help the team out.”
For Schusted, being a leader means helping the team be as good as it can be.
“I want to be positive,” he said. “I want to be the guy people come to when they have a question. I want to make everyone else around me better.”
Following the signing day ceremony, Schusted thanked a number of people for his success, starting with his parents, Sam and Jodi.
“My mom and my dad, and my grandparents, have all been a big part of this process,” Caleb said. “All of the coaches I’ve had at Braham, and in the summer for the [Minnesota] Blizzard, all have helped me out a lot.
“And Ben Fiedler has been a big part of this, too. He’s helped me out when he comes back home in the summer. … We talk about having repeatable mechanics, which is a big part of being successful. And off the field, he’s a humble guy who has really helped me.”
Schusted said signing to pitch in college had helped ease the pain of that final game his sophomore year. Well, sort of.
“The day after [that game] I was kicking myself in the butt about that one,” he said with a laugh. “After that game, I texted Ben about it. But eventually the feelings went away, and I started training hard and focusing on executing.
“That pitch still motivates me, though.”
