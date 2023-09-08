RC FB 0907.jpg

The Rush City football team, front row from left, Mason Allerton, Landen Parkin, Christian Kellum, Thomas Holmes, Riley Bodell, Morgan Bodell, Jace Allerton, Elijah Umbreit, Landon Peterson, Kaden Schultz, Devin Krahmer, and Braden Niessen. Second row, from left, Vinnie Scheele, Urijah Stich, Carson Carlbom, Cayden Brister, Landon Luckoff, Braylon Nihart, Alex Flaten, Tyler Monson, Jacksen Schmidt, Jamison Wood, Logan Kirby, Kayden Skogman, Kyle Haugrud, Daniel Weihmann, and Jax Buboltz. Back row, from left, Kyle Armstrong, Cole Glenna, Owen Dick, Sam Dick, Chase Stream, Coach Anderson, Coach O’Donnell, Coach Lakeberg, Coach Konrad, Wyatt Meyer, Lukas Diedrich, Matthew Kempf, Will Volk Jr., Braeden Rood. Not pictured: Emerson Umbreit.

 Courtesy Studio Nine Portraits

Coach: Mike O’Donnell

Last year: 7-2, 5-1 Northeast Blue

  
Load comments