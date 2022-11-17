ST. PAUL – The Rush City volleyball team got to experience the Class AA state tournament for the first time on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10-11.
And the Tigers’ first trip to the Xcel Center was quite a learning experience.
“At first you have that moment of shock: You see the big area where you’re going to play, and you have to get used to it,” sophomore McKenna Garr said. “But it’s a whole different feeling. You see all those people staring at you, and you have to block it out and focus on the game.”
“And sometimes that’s easier said than done, isn’t it?” coach Eric Telander added.
The Annandale match
A struggle to get comfortable in the state environment proved to be Rush City’s downfall in its state quarterfinal contest against Annandale, the third seed in the tournament and a participant in the last three state tournaments hosted by the MSHSL.
Annandale coach Michelle Macalena said her team’s experience in the Xcel Center certainly was to its advantage in a three-set sweep of the Tigers.
“Things started clicking for [Rush City in the third set],” Macalena said. “It takes a little time to get comfortable – at least it did for us last year. It’s a different stage, a different setting. We felt we were much better prepared, because our kids knew about it.”
That helped explain why the Cardinals jumped to an early 10-3 lead in the match held Thursday, Nov. 10, and never were challenged in the first set, eventually winning 25-14.
“The first set, we were just trying to get used to the environment,” junior Cora Sayotovich said. “We had to get those jitters out of the way. In the second set, we went in with a better mindset. But we weren’t really connecting as well as we could, and we weren’t really playing the game we knew we could play.
“In the third set we started fighting for each other, and it started working.”
Annandale ripped off 6 straight points early in the second set, then added another 6-point run to win 25-16. It marked the first time all season Rush City trailed 2-0 in sets; the Tigers swept 19 of their 28 matches during the season and section tournament.
“We’re not used to that position,” Telander said. “But that’s why I’m proud of how we played in the third set. It was nice to see that fight, that grit, come out in the third set.”
Rush City fell behind 6-1 early in that third before using an 8-3 run to tie the score at 9-9. There were five more ties that followed, and the Tigers were down just 1 point at 22-21 before Annandale won the match 25-22 by winning 3 of the final 4 points.
The biggest problem for Rush City was dealing with Cardinals senior Kali Jones, who finished with 21 kills.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Telander said of Jones. “We knew she was one of the players we would have to focus on, but their whole team really kept us on our heels. They didn’t allow us to run our system as we have throughout the year.”
Senior Veronica Hemming led Rush City with six kills in that match, while Sayotovich had 12 assists as well as two service aces. Garr had 14 digs, while junior Mikayla Ertz took part in four blocks.
The Pipestone Area match
Rush City responded with a much better showing in its 3-0 loss to Pipestone Area in the consolation bracket of the tournament on Friday, Nov. 11.
While the Tigers did not get the result they were looking for, Telander saw improvement and a much better effort from his team against Pipestone Area.
“I think we started playing a little bit more like we had been during the season,” Telander said. “Did we play our best? No, but we did improve. We calmed down.”
Rush City had another strong contingent of fans that showed up on Friday night and the players seemed to feed off the energy of the crowd. The first set was a back-and-forth affair, with Pipestone Area eventually taking the set 25-21.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 8-4 lead in the second set, forcing an early timeout from the Arrows. Coming out of the timeout, Pipestone Area was able to ratchet up the intensity and make a strong comeback, winning the set 25-20.
The beginning of the third set was almost a polar opposite from the second. The Arrows jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, forcing Telander to use a timeout. From there the Tigers made a furious comeback, cutting the lead to 15-12 with the Rush City fans getting loud in support of the girls.
Unfortunately for Rush City, that was as close as it got in the final set. Pipestone Area was able to steady its play and finish off the Tigers 25-15 to complete the sweep.
Looking forward
The Tigers finished the season with a 27-3 record, and a roster that included just four seniors – and had five juniors, three sophomores and eighth grader Abigail Telander see action in the state tournament – points to a promising future.
Despite losing both matches in the state tournament, Eric Telander believes the experience will help propel the program to even greater heights moving forward.
“It’s exciting that a lot of these kids got their first taste of this experience,” he said. “I’m 100% positive they are very hungry to get back next year. They are ready for the next opportunity and ready to put in the work in the offseason.”
The Tigers will lose several seniors that were key contributors this season. Middle hitter Veronica Hemming and defensive specialist Mackenzie Ribich will be two of the most notable losses for the team.
“I don’t think we have to do a lot of rebuilding,” Sayotovich said. “We’ll have to replace the pieces that we’re losing, but we won’t have to rebuild completely. We hope to build off who we have coming back.”
For now, the Tigers will simply enjoy the memories created by a first-time experience – and the way it generated goodwill within the community.
“The support from our community has been unexpectedly amazing,” Eric Telander said. “We knew they would be supportive, but the support we received was just overwhelming. I know it’s something we’ll remember and cherish forever.”
