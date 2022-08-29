Rush City Superintendent Brent Stavig updated the Board of Education on the school’s Curriculum Review Standard at its Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting.
Stavig said the review is “critical for the success of the students. ... I don’t mind telling you this is an area where we have some work to do.”
Some of the issues are delays caused by COVID-19 and its effects on classrooms since March 2020.
“The science standards are being pushed back a year [by the state],” he said.
Stavig added that the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) will no longer be supporting the district in their curriculum.
“This is the anticipated year with our six-year cycle that SCRED will no longer be supporting,” he said. “They don’t guide our curriculum; they help us with instructional strategies.”
Stavig said he has put together a rotation of meetings throughout the fall that will focus on curriculum and answering critical questions such as, “What are we doing with curriculum?” and “How it is serving us?”
He said it would be best for the district to, “house and develop the whole plan internally. I feel it is better for us to have a really solid focus on it and work on it ourselves.”
School resource officer update
School Resource Officer Jessica Gage attended the meeting and gave updates on several items she had planned for the fall.
One of those items is parking passes for student drivers. They will need to displayed, and the passes will be specific for each student with a unique number assigned.
In this way the school will be able to identify which vehicles belong to which students.
Gage is also working on the Standard Response Protocol from the I Love You Guys Foundation. This is a plan of action steps in case of emergency at the school.
One part of the program is a reunification plan.
Superintendent Stavig explained that the reunification plan addresses the question of how to get the students to the right parents if an evacuation is needed.
Gage explained the plan outlines how to move the students from the building to a place where parents can pick them up.
“It is a huge process,” she said.
Gage will be conducting training for staff and teachers throughout the fall. She also is planning a homecoming bonfire and dance and DARE trainings for students throughout the fall.
Her official start day as SRO is Thursday, Sept. 1.
