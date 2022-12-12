Kayla Diedrich of the Rush City girls basketball team will be back on the hardwood for the Tigers this season. She is expected to be a team leader along with seniors Grace Folkema and Veronica Hemming.
Top players: Seniors Grace Folkema, Veronica Hemming; junior Kayla Diedrich.
Outlook: Giller enters her first season as the Rush City girls basketball head coach, but she already has a lot of familiarity with the girls she will be coaching.
“I’ve known these girls for a long time,” she said. “We have a small district, so I’ve had at least half of the girls in my class when they were fourth graders.”
Giller said it is a tight-knit group of girls with great leadership. Many of the girls on the basketball roster also played on the Tigers volleyball team that made it all the way to the state tournament in the fall.
“Every single girl on the team just shows so many leadership qualities and every other capacity,” Giller said. “They are an amazing group of girls. I can’t really say that one stands out more than the others because they’re all just doing a great job helping lead each other in different areas.”
Giller has implemented a new system, but the girls have picked it up fast and they hope to find success once the postseason comes around in February.
“We’ll be a contender for sure,” she said. “Everything we do we want to do relentlessly this year. More so than winning games. Relentless. After it all the time and everything is done with dignity.”
