Outlook: Coming off an impressive 2021-22 season that included 20 wins and a second-place finish in the conference, the Rush City boys basketball team will look to reach even greater heights this season.
It will not be an easy task for the Tigers as they graduated eight seniors from last year’s team, including four starters. Senior Tony Daas is the only returning starter and will be leaned on heavily for leadership on the floor, especially in the early portion of the season.
“We have a really tough schedule and the teams are better this year,” Thompson said. “I think overall, the conference will be better this year than it has been the last couple of years.”
Despite the tough road ahead, the Tigers’ goal is still to win the Great River Conference outright, where Pine City is regarded as the favorite.
“We have a meeting every year with the kids and their goal is to win the conference,” Thompson said. “They work hard in practice. They are a good group and they work good together.”
Due to the lack of size on the roster, Thompson expects to play an up-tempo style of basketball that will be entertaining for the fans.
“We pretty much want to run and have fun,” he said. “We try to play that kind of game. We don’t have lot of size, so that kind of suits us. It’s a game that the kids like to play and it’s a style that’s fun to watch.”
