First, I’d like to congratulate the parents whose children make up the Class of 2022. I’d also like to thank the staff, community members, and the student body for supporting and believing in these new graduates. It was a humbling experience to watch this group of students grow from young children into driven, amazing, young adults. These students are prepared to be global citizens and lifelong learners.
Several of these young people are going on to serve our country in the military, some are jumping right into the workforce, some will attend technical programs, and many will pursue four-year degrees at various colleges and universities across the state and nation. These accomplishments are not possible without hard work, dedication, and the support of others. Congratulations, Class of 2022, and to everyone who helped these students grow.
Second, I want to outline some of the efforts and accomplishments of this year. While navigating through the continued disruptions and inconveniences of the pandemic, our educational community stayed strong and pushed forward in alignment with our Strategic Action Plan and the needs of our students and staff.
We made significant progress in many areas: Improved academic outcomes, full implementation of social and emotional learning curriculum in both buildings, advancements in cultural competency, and improved building climates. We were also able to experience much more typical extracurricular opportunities.
Finally, I’d like to share a bit of what our families can expect next year. We will be tenacious in continuing to address learning loss that resulted from the pandemic and continuously work to improve academic outcomes. We will be rolling out revised emergency procedures that are updated in accordance with best practices in crisis response. The district will also be exploring solutions to address facility maintenance needs and space concerns that are limiting programing in both buildings. I look forward to working with our community in carrying out these important initiatives.
Again, congratulations to the Class of 2022 and their families. I enjoyed the commencement exercises that took place on Sunday, June 5.
I wish everyone a safe and restful summer.
Brent Stavig is the Superintendent of Rush City Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.