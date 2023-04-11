Top athletes:Boys—Senior Andrew Thole, sprints/throws; senior Nolan Anderson, hurdles; senior Devon Sheffield, mid-distance, Levi Armstrong, sprints/pole vault, junior Owen Dick, Pole Vault. Girls—Senior Sam Widell, throws; senior Emily Perslin, throws/sprints; Lydia Bengtson, hurdles/jumps, junior Mikayla Ertz, multi.
Outlook: Mike Vaughn enters his 22nd season as the head coach of the boys and girls track and field teams at Rush City. He has seen a lot over the years and understands what it takes to build a successful team.
Like many of the teams in the area, Rush City will field a young squad this spring. Vaughn plans to lean on his core group of juniors and seniors to help bring along the younger athletes.
“We’ll try to challenge the conference teams,” Vaughn said. “And we’ll try to develop these new athletes that are in the sport. The young athletes that are in the sport, and if we can, develop them into a situation where they’re placing at conference. We would like to see them place high. We usually do place pretty high in the conference.”
Senior Nolan Anderson returns after making an appearance at the state track meet the last two years. Senior speedster Andrew Thole returns in the sprints, but has also gained the strength to be very competitive in the throws. Junior pole vaulter Owen Dick is another Tiger athlete who is returning after making it to state. Dick placed seventh in state last year and will look to continue to build off that success.
On the girls side, seniors Sam Widell and Emily Perslin both return and will provide much need leadership. Both Widell and Perslin compete in the throws, while Perslin also competes in the sprints as well. Junior Lydia Bengtson is another athlete that Vaughn is very high on.
“Lydia Bengtson is tremendous in the hurdles,” Vaughn said. “She has our school record already and she is just a junior. I think she got it as a ninth grader, actually. She is a really good jumper. She’s been a conference champion in the long jump and the hurdles. I think I’m going to try her at high jump this year.”
Junior Mikayla Ertz is another key returner on the girls team that is very versatile and used in a variety of events.
The Tigers have a lot of top end talent on both the boys and girls teams, but it will be imperative that the team develops some of the younger talent, especially if they want to be competitive at the True Team meet later in the season.
