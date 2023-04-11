GRC Track Anderson FILE.jpg

The Tigers have a lot of top end talent on both the boys and girls teams, including senior hurdler Nolan Anderson, but it will be imperative that the team develops some of its younger talent.

 File photo

Head coach: Mike Vaughn.

Top athletes: Boys—Senior Andrew Thole, sprints/throws; senior Nolan Anderson, hurdles; senior Devon Sheffield, mid-distance, Levi Armstrong, sprints/pole vault, junior Owen Dick, Pole Vault. Girls—Senior Sam Widell, throws; senior Emily Perslin, throws/sprints; Lydia Bengtson, hurdles/jumps, junior Mikayla Ertz, multi.

Load comments