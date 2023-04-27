The Rush City girls softball made a statement in its first game of the season against conference rival Braham on Tuesday, April 17, pounding the Bombers by a score 15-1.
The Tigers scored 15 runs off 15 hits, with seven players recording hits on the afternoon.
“It was great to get outside and see all the girls and put all their this offseason into practice,” Rush City head coach Tab Pillar said.
Senior Grace Folkema dominated at the plate as well as on the mound. She pitched four hitless innings, striking out six along the way. At the plate, Folkema recorded a home run and scored two runs.
Freshman Kendal Pillar was impressive offensively as well, scoring four runs to go along with four stolen bases.
While the Bombers had no answer for the Tigers’ offensive explosion, Rush City also played extremely well on defense and didn’t allow Braham to get anything going at plate.
“Defensive highlights were (Kendal) Pillar ranging to deep short on a fly ball and firing across the diamond to Veronica Hemming at first to double off the runner,” Tab Pillar said. “Senior Shea McDonald made a great play at third, and Bella Folkema made a heads up diving catch from her catchers spot on a foul pop to retire another Bomber hitter.”
Bluejackets softball falls in opener to St. Francis
A four-run fourth inning broke things open in the contest between the St. Francis and Cambridge-Isanti softball team, resulting in a 10-4 loss for the Bluejackets on Tuesday, April 18, at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
The Saints struck first with a run in the top of the second before the Bluejackets answered. Reese Andrus tripled before a groundout by Alayna Szafranski tied things at 1-1 heading to the third innings.
St. Francis scraped across a run versus Szafranski, who earned the start in the circle. The Bluejackets couldn’t answer the run before the Saints opened things up in the top of the fourth with four more runs to lead 6-1.
Cambridge-Isanti cut the lead to 6-4 following a three-run bottom of the sixth thanks to RBIs by Andrus and Sydney Epple, but that would be as close as the Bluejackets got in the loss.
Szafranski took the loss with eight earned runs, eight walks and nine strikeouts in the complete game. Andrus finished with three hits to pace the club at the plate.
Bluejackets boys golf
Getting out for their season opener, the Bluejackets boys golf placed fourth in a Mississippi 8 Conference meet at the Ponds Golf Course.
A trio of Cambridge-Isanti golfers helped the team to the finish: Finn Overby, Logan Westman and Will O’Donovan each shot their ways to 10th place in the field, coming into the clubhouse with 81s.
Cadyn Hallberg (86), Trevor Haupert (90) and Travis Rasche (96) filled out the rest of the varsity lineup for the Bluejackets.
Chisago Lakes took first place in the meet while North Branch’s Nicholas Melvin was the top scorer on the day via his 76.
North Branch placed third as a team with a score of 327.
Bluejackets girls golf
Heading to the Refuge Golf Course for a Mississippi 8 Conference match to opener the season, the Cambridge-Isanti girls golf team place fourth in the field on Tuesday, April 18.
Senior Emily Nystrom fell just short of taking home the event’s title after shooting an 87 for her round with seven pars. The score had Nystrom four strokes behind Becker’s Alexa Voller for first place.
Amber Grecula (104), Allie Nystrom (106), Hannah Westman (112), Payton Danielson (117) and Mia Kurowski (119) rounded things out for Cambridge-Isanti.
Bluejackets baseball
The season opener on Tuesday, April 18, versus St. Francis for the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team did not go in favor of the Bluejackets, with the Saints going ahead early and never looking back in the 9-3 final.
St. Francis scored a run in the first, followed by four more in the second to take control of the contest. The Saints continued to pile on, soaring to a 9-0 lead after six innings of play.
The Bluejackets scored three runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to RBIs by Brayden Coplan and James Harcey, but it wasn’t enough.
Peyton Browen suffered the defeat from the mound, going one and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs and striking out five.
Colton Block, Austin Gebert and Coplan picked up the trio of hits for the Bluejackets, who struck out 17 times versus the St. Francis pitching.
Bluejackets boys tennis
The Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team wrapped up its week with a trip to Hibbing for an invitational on Saturday, April 22.
Getting past Crookston 7-0 in the opener, the Bluejackets fell to Mound Westonka, 5-2, before rebounding with a 4-3 win over Hibbing.
Keagen Lowman led singles by going 2-1, as did the doubles pairing of Justin Sauze and Caden Chesla.
The Bluejackets are now 3-3 on the season in their head-to-head matchups.
North Branch was up next for Cambridge-Isanti with the two squaring off on Tuesday, April 25, on the Vikings’ tennis courts in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets track and field
The Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track teams hosted a Mississippi 8 quad on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bluejackets’ track.
In the field of Monticello, St. Francis and North Branch, the Bluejackets fared well with the boys placing first while the girls placed second to the Magic.
Hurdles again led for the Cambridge-Isanti boys side. Blake Viesselman in the 110-meter hurdles (16.29) and Josh Foley during the 300 hurdles (43.61) each claimed first place in their respective events.
Joining the duo had Tyvion Williams win the 400 after blazing to a 51.37.
The Bluejackets girls were again paced by Anika Larson in the 100 and Kendyl Izzo for the 800. Larson finished in 12.66 for the top spot, while Izzo paced her way to 2:31.87 to match her senior cohort.
High jumper Alice Steman also added the best performance for the day in the category, clearing 5-0.
Up next for the Bluejackets track team is the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket True Team Invitational. The invite will be hosted by the Bluejackets on Thursday, April 27. Events will start at 4 p.m.
North Branch
Vikings baseball
The North Branch boys baseball team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-4 home victory over Chisago Lakes on April 18.
Sophomore Carter Drill scored two runs on the afternoon. Senior Sam Robillard recorded two RBIs in the winning effort.
Junior pitcher Noah Thorsen was impressive on the mound, recording eight strikeouts and giving up just one earned run. Chisago Lakes added some late runs to make the game close, but the Vikings held on and picked up the win.
Vikings softball
After several postponements delayed the start of the softball season, the North Branch softball team finally got on the field and defeated Chisago Lakes 3-0 in a game played at North Branch High School on April 18.
Junior Peyton Verdon recorded two hits and an RBI. Freshman Kaytlin Hammond put the game out of reach by lacing a double that scored two runs.
Junior pitcher Hannah Bernier had an outstanding performance, pitching a complete game one-hit shutout. Bernier recorded five strikeouts and only walked one batter in the dazzling showing.
Vikings boys track and field
The North Branch boys track and field team competed in the Mississippi 8 Quad hosted by Cambridge-Isanti on April 18.
The Vikings were very strong in the jumps all afternoon. Senior Nick Bovitz placed first in the long jump with a mark of 19-2. The Vikings also picked up a win in the triple jump with junior Carson Weber posting a best of 40-11.
North Branch also recorded a top finish in the 4x400 with a time of 3:47.57.
Sophomore Jordan Stum picked up second place in the 3,200 with a time of 10:48.43. Sophomore Brody Rothe recorded a fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.12; he also placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.10.
Vikings girls track and field
The North Branch girls track and field team had a strong showing at the Mississippi 8 Quad held at Cambridge-Isanti on April, 18.
The field events were led by sophomore Dakota Esget and junior Madison Whitman. Esget won the pole vault with a mark of 9 feet even, while Whitman picked up a win in the long jump with a mark of 16-9.
Sophomore Avery Smith also had an impressive showing in the high jump, finishing second with a height of 4-10.
On the track, Esget recorded a second-place finish in the 200 with a time of 27.28. Eighth grader Sophia Thorsen placed third in the 100 with a time of 13.66, while sophomore Ella Kuhlman placed one spot behind Thorsen with a time of 13.77.
The Vikings also had a strong showing in the hurdles with Kuhlman, junior Brianna Polipnick and junior Shaeyna Andreotti finishing second, third, and fourth, respectively.
Andreotti also recorded a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.18, while Polipnick placed fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.52.
North Branch picked up a win in the 4x400 relay as well, recording a time of 4:22.85.
Vikings boys tennis
The North Branch boys tennis team traveled to Foley High School on April 17 and dropped the match by a score of 7-0 to the Falcons.
