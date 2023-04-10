Outlook: The Rush City softball team returns seven starters from a year ago when the team had a very successful campaign that included a conference championship.
This season, the Tigers will look to get over the hump and reach the state tournament. In last year’s section play, Rush City was eliminated by Esko in a hard-fought 7-6 final.
“We have a very solid team, and we hope to use our experience to secure another conference championship and contend for a section title,” new coach Tab Pillar said. “Our goal this year is to stay focused on improving every day and each girl giving her all for her teammates. It’s going to be a fun year and I’m very excited for them.”
Senior multisport star Grace Folkema will be leaned on as a top pitcher for the team, while freshman Kendal Pillar will also see time on the mound. Folkema is very familiar with the team’s catcher, Isabella Folkema, who also happens to be her sister.
“Isabella Folkema is a smart player who reads the field well behind the plate,” Pillar said. “She will be utilized there again along with our plans to get her some innings out in the field. She also brings a big bat to our lineup.”
The infield will be full of experienced players as seniors Veronica Hemming and Mackenzie Ribich return, along with junior Annabelle Hanson. Sophomore Kaytlyn Hemming will anchor the outfield from her center field position.
“We are in a good spot heading into this season and I look forward to continuing the program’s success,” Pillar said. “It takes many hands for things to run smoothly and we’re lucky to (have) folks continue to step up and help out.
“We all wish we could be outside, but the girls have been putting in the work. They’re being intentional with their drills, their strength and conditioning, live scrimmages, and just getting in lots of reps.”
