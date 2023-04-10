RC softball 0406.JPG

The Rush City softball team, back row, from left: Adrianna Schroeder, Emmalle Angstman, Veronica Hemming, Grace Folkema, Mackenzie Ribich, Annabelle Hanson, Summer Nelson, Kaytlyn Hemming, Isabella Folkema. Front row from left: Shea McDonald, Cailyn Glenna, Kendal Pillar, Paityn Adickes, McKenna Miller, Maria Beirmaier, Tannaka Gruber, Lorynn Perell.

 John Olson

Head coach: Tab Pillar.

Last season: 18-6 overall.

