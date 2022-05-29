Members of the Rush City School Board met with three companies poised to help the district with potential building projects as part of the school board meeting on Thursday, May 19.
“[We tell the firms] we know that 20 minutes is a pretty short period of time, but we are just starting the process with board involvement,” Superintendent Brent Stavig said.
Among those at the meeting were representatives of SiteLogIQ, a construction firm that only does education projects. They specialize in being one point of contact that goes from plan to design to construction to operation, and make sure that the project enhances the learning environment of the students.
“I was a superintendent. ... I felt like I was always reactionary. A boiler blows up and then you have to fix it,” said Pat Westby, a representative of the company. “Your superintendent is locked in on a vision for education; that gave me goosebumps. That is exactly what educators and staff should be focused on.
“What you get with SiteLogiIQ is a point of contact so that you can stay locked in on your vision.”
The second company was ICS, which has an office in Duluth. One area that ICS stressed is involving students in the process.
“They are our customers, and some of the best ideas we have gotten are from students,” said Jeff Schlitz of ICS. “A lot of times they are very low cost and practical and they like being part of the process.”
The company also pointed to its ability to acquire finances as well as targeting best uses of available space.
“Every square foot is about $400 before you add on; you really need to look at the space you have,” Schlitz said.
ICS has worked with several area schools, including Mora, Hinckley, Finlayson, Pine City, and Chisago Lakes.
The third company was Krause Anderson, which said it has completed more than $2.2 billion in projects involving K-12 schools.
Krause Anderson representative John Huenink said his company’s model is similar to a three-legged stool, with the three legs representing the owner, the construction manager and the architect.
“We like the checks and balances,” he said.
Huenink also touted his company’s ability to work with the community to increase the likelihood of a referendum passing.
They identified that there is a likelihood of about 2,000 voters meaning that 1,001 would have to approve the referendum. Using community numbers, about 754 parent voters would be likely to turn out for the vote. That means that around one-quarter of the votes would have to come from non-parents.
Potential hiring issues studied
Stavig discussed the issues of staff hiring and the effects on the school, mentioning several times that there was a changing “climate in the work force.”
One way that the school is cutting through hiring issues is through its work with the St. Croix River Education District, the collaborative education group that includes North Branch schools as well as Chisago Lakes, East Central, Hinckley-Finlayson and Pine City.
“We are making good progress with some of our positions and starting to fill some,” Stavig said. “Some districts are not requiring board approval.”
Stavig said the move away from requiring board approval streamlines the hiring process. He made it clear that he didn’t feel that it was necessary at this time, but mentioned it as a sign of how tight the labor market is now.
Board member Matt Meissner asked about this, and Stavig admitted that at times people began working before the board approved. Stavig went on to say that he didn’t feel this was an issue with their current policies.
He did say, however, that he expects some of the teachers that are currently hired for the 2022-2023 school year will not begin working in the fall.
“They may find another position before that time,” he said.
For example, Stavig noted an open position for a speech language pathologist, a position in high demand. He said that likely they would have to hire an assistant who would work through another agency that has a certified professional that would oversee the assistant.
“It is a tight workforce and we are filling the holes as best we can,” he said.
COVID-19 update
Stavig gave an update on the effects COVID-19 is having on staff and students.
“We are seeing an increase in COVID cases again,” he said. “It is affecting both staff and students. I think the reality is we are not seeing the data that we used to. People are not testing as much and we are not seeing the severity of symptoms.
“I don’t have any huge concerns. I am confident we will finish out the year, but it is creeping back and affecting staff.”
