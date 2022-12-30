The Rush City School Board focused on its Truth in Taxation responsibilities at its meeting held Monday, Dec. 19.
Originally the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, but instead was moved back four days. However, a quorum was not reached; Superintendent Brent Stavig and board members Bill Schmidt, Kristin Papke, and Matt Meissner were the only members present.
But the board was able to hold its Truth in Taxation meeting. Business manager Kerstin Quigley led the presentation, explaining that the work was on the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, with taxes collected during 2023.
She also explained that it takes three years for adjustments to be made. Budgets are made upon projections for enrollments, so the budget does include some necessary adjustments from previous years.
Quigley said there are five Rush City district funds: the general fund, food service, Community Education, debt service and trust. An updated budget is expected to be presented to the school board in spring 2023 for the next school year. The budget summary for June 30, 2022, showed revenues of $15,244,433 and expenses of $13,395,873 for a net of $1,848,560.
The proposed levy in September was $3,586,574.83; the final levy amount in December, which was determined by a formula devised by the state Legislature, was $3,627,628.84 for an increase of $41,054.01, or 5.51%.
The local optional revenue, operating referendum and operating capital totals rose $32,766.74 based on the number of students in the district. Long-term facility maintenance rose to $23,298.54.
“We are building up our pot of funds for general maintenance,” Stavig said.
Career and technical education received a boost of $8,014.83, while the community service fund increased $2,561.81 for early childhood adjustments for prior years.
The board will set another meeting before the end of the year to ratify the levy.
School Violence Prevention Symposium
Stavig attended the School Violence Prevention Symposium on Dec. 5 hosted by school principals associations, the Minnesota School Board Association and the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. There were representatives of law enforcement as well as superintendents at the symposium.
“A lot of the initiatives that we are doing are directly aligned with the goals for violence prevention — a focus on mental health, a counselor in the elementary school, community services, focusing on relationships — and screening tools to focus on risk factors,” Stavig said. “I am not saying that we are there and done, but it was good to see that the changes we are making are in line with the recommendations. I don’t think there were any recommendations made that we are not making.”
He did say that one goal he had was to “bring all the components in one place.” Stavig said he felt that coming up with a response plan for what to do afterward to help students recover from school violence was also important.
