The Rush City School Board meeting on Thursday, June 16 focused on concerns regarding open positions for teachers and staff at the school.
During the “Citizens Comments” part of the program, Bob Schlagel said he was extremely concerned about the shortage of coaches. In the list of coaches available at the meeting, there were at least eight positions open, with girls basketball hit especially hard.
“All those are major holes to fill and they are not easy to fill. We have younger coaches that are needing mentors and we are forgetting that piece,” Schlagel said. “We have lost young coaches that could be mentored. We have lost a number of good coaches and I am concerned.
“We need people who want to coach for the love of coaching. We need those people. We have people in the school that are talented, but they are not stepping forward. They see our head coaches and what they are going through and they are thinking ‘why do I want to go through that?’ ... the culture needs to change. I will do anything for the school district but I will think twice about coaching here.”
Alicia Nelson, principal at the elementary school, said, “It was really telling to see the kids all lined up on the last day of school and be in tears. . . School means a lot to our kids, it means so much to our kids. We want to put our kids first and give them a lot of stability.
“It was a hard year. It is a hard time to be in education, but bravo to all our teachers and paras.”
Nelson confirmed that finding teachers was a top priority.
“We are busy hiring and busy interviewing,” she said. “We have not had a lot of applications. We are looking for credible people who will enjoy being here. I will commit to coaching teachers.”
Superintendent Brent Stavig gave an update on the year, highlighting a successful graduation and completion of the year.
He said parents appreciated the added security of an additional school security officer at the preschool graduation. One parent said that they didn’t care about the long line to get into the school if it kept children safer.
Budget, vans on the radar
While the budget is looking good for the next year the question of the school vans needing to be replaced was discussed.
Stavig said that the state had previously said that vans needed to be replaced every 12 years, but with supply chain issues they are waving that requirement. The state may move to a policy similar to the buses.
Buses are inspected and the mileage and condition of the bus is taken into account when deciding when they need to be replaced. Currently Rush City has five vans and at least four routes are already full for next year.
Stavig said Bob Carlson was looking for grants that would help with the replacement cost, and the district is looking into potentially getting a hybrid car or electric for some of the lengthier trips.
For the overall budget, the General Fund revenue is $12,350,074 with expenses at $11,292,354. For the other funds, revenue is at $2,110, 646 and expenses $2,202,434.
The positive variance at this point is $966,932.
