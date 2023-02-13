The Milaca boys basketball program did it again.
Last season, the Wolves gave Tyler Pearson, then a senior and special education student in the Milaca school district, a chance to take the floor and sink the first basket on Senior Night. This year, Milaca did the same for Brock Gothmann.
Again on Senior Night for Milaca on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Wolves teamed up with the Rush City program to let Gothmann take the floor and sink the first shot in what was a memorable moment for the Milaca manager.
Milaca coach Kaleb Anderson was truly grateful to get the opportunity, not just once but twice, to make for the emotional showing.
“Now we’ve got it two times; I don’t know if we will ever do it again or if we will do it 10 more times, but it’s such a cool thing,” said Anderson, who is also a special education teacher in the Milaca school district. “It gets a lot of people in the gym and is such a great moment that reminds us why we are here and what we are doing.”
After Gothmann took the floor, going through the pregame warm ups and being announced as starter with his fellow seniors, the tip was won by the Wolves to set up the moment. Dribbling the ball down the court as Gothmann got into position, after a pass from Peyton Hunt and rebounds by Trenton Huonder and Mason Hartung, the senior knocked down the bank shot to the roar of the crowd.
Seeing Gothmann give Milaca the 2-0 lead was exciting for the team that gets to work with him every day, said fellow senior Hunt.
“It’s so much fun for us as a team to see him do that,” Hunt said. “He is there every day in practice, always showing up and always willing to do anything we are asking him, it’s fun to see him finally get out there and do this.”
While seeming like an easy choice to allow for such a moment, Anderson credited Rush City and coach Tryg Thompson for readily accepting Gothmann’s opening shot.
“Kudos to him. People like to think it’s an easy thing to say yes to, but it’s not. When you are a competitive person and your team is competitive, it’s hard to get caught up and you wonder if it might be a disadvantage, but he didn’t question it at all, he just jumped in.”
Thompson had no quarrels to let Milaca accomplish the mission.
“It seemed like a win-win deal. You can’t lose when you can provide an experience like that for that young man,” said the Rush City coach.
Following Gothmann’s basket, the Wolves then allowed Rush City to score on the ensuing possession before taking a timeout to checkout Gothmann to the cheers of those in attendance.
“Even the refs were completely committed: They didn’t even charge them a timeout,” Thompson added.
With moments like this starting to become associated with the Wolves basketball program, Anderson attributes the openness of Milaca to set up the chance to create these opportunities.
“It speaks to the atmosphere created here, and that’s not just me, that’s the teachers, the staff, everything that is happening at the school and making that a reasonable thing where nobody judges the wrong way,” he said.
That accepting nature of Milaca allows for moments like this to flourish, Anderson believes.
“Some of these kids aren’t out there as much and they don’t want to go out in public and hang out because it’s too much or too nerve-wracking or this or that, but we’ve gotten kids that want to be here and they feel comfortable and safe, so it’s like, ‘Let’s create a moment for you,’” Anderson said, while adding that the Wolves allow these moments to organically happen.
“We never force anybody, we just ask and talk to the parents and see if it’s something they want to do.”
Though the night came to a close with a Milaca victory, both teams can walk away as winners for combining to make a memorable moment.
