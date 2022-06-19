The Rush City Public Library will host two events for kids in the coming week.
Kids will be zooming and cruising at the library’s Summer Lego Derby on Tuesday, June 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Use Lego bricks to create things that “Go,” and see how fast your design is as you race others to win prizes. Please leave personal Lego bricks at home, as all materials will be provided.
The Lego Derby is recommended for ages 6-12. No registration necessary.
Younger children are encouraged to join an afternoon storytime with their stuffed animal at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the library.
Feel free to bring a blanket or towel and wear your PJs! Your cuddly friends will then get to spend the night in the library.
Come back the next day and learn about their overnight adventures!
Stuffed animals can be picked up on Friday, June 24, starting at noon. This event is especially designed for children in preschool through grade 3, but all ages are welcome. Children under age 8 are to be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.
No registration is necessary.
Both events are sponsored by the Rush City Lions and Rush City Friends of the Library.
The Rush City Public Library is located at 240 W. 4th St., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
