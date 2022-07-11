Rush City’s City Council heard a report about its required annual audit for 2021 as part of its meeting held Monday, June 27.
Paul Burkhardt of Burkhardt and Burkhardt, the city’s accounting firm, attended the meeting via Zoom and said one of the highlights from last year was that the city’s overall cash and investments increased by $1.24 million.
Also, general fund equity increased $435,000 in the last four years; in fact, business-type activities increased by about $1.5 million during that span.
For 2021, the city budgeted $1,765,008 in revenue and actually received $2,089,370. Expenditures were lower than expected; $1,437,400 was budgeted, and $1,385,948 was spent.
“The fact that you are seeing positive cash flows shows that you are doing a really good job,” Burkhardt said.
City Administrator Amy Mell said there are three Burkhardt brothers who work in the family business, which has offices in Annandale and Mankato. One of them was born in the Rush City hospital because his father was working in Pine City at the time.
She said that the company, which took over as the city’s accounting firm during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been very good to work with.
“They understand our accounting software, and were even able to show us some things,” Mell said.
Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg agreed, noting that the firm seemed to really understand the needs of small towns, adding that it is hard to separate out all of the different expenses, especially when working with limited staff.
The limited staff – besides Mell, the only city staff member is Deputy Clerk Sue Hochstatter – is an area of concern the accounting firm highlighted as a weakness.
“We will probably never have enough staff,” Dahlberg said.
Council Member Michael Louzek added, “I know that Sue and Amy have a lot going on, but since the city has allocated funds for another employee, we really need to get going on that.”
American Rescue Plans Statement
Rush City received $170,260 in funds from the American Rescue Plan as its initial distribution, with additional distributions of $5,576.
