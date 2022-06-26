The Rush City City Council was split in its thoughts about the Juneteenth holiday, which was discussed in its meeting on Monday, June 13.
City Administrator Amy Mell said the League of Minnesota Cities has had some discussion about whether of not to adopt Juneteenth (June 19) as a holiday. She said roughly 30 cities had responded to the initial inquiry, with many of the smaller cities choosing not to take on the new holiday while many of the larger cities accepted it.
Juneteeth was declared a federal holiday last year; the state has yet to approve it as a holiday.
Councilors Mic Louzek and Tom Schneider moved to approve the holiday for the city; Louzek said, “It is a very significant day in the history of the United States. I think we should do it.”
Councilors Frank Storm and Dan Meyer both preferred to wait until the state approved the holiday.
“I kind of agree with that, but when I think about Arizona and how long it took them to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that bothered me,” Louzek said. “With the Legislation the way it is and split, it could be a long time.”
Meyer and Mell said that neither of them had heard about whether Juneteenth was up for discussion in the state legislature.
Meyer asked if the city could add a holiday without removing another one. Mell said that currently there are 12 holidays, and her thought was that Rush City would add a holiday without taking out another holiday.
On this issue they did a role call vote with Louzek and Schneider voting for the holiday and Storm and Meyer against, with both saying they wanted to wait for the state to create the holiday. Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg was not at the meeting, so the vote ended in a tie.
Improvement to Rush City Airport
The rehab to the Rush City Regional Airport’s fuel system is complete. In July 2021, water was found in Tank A, and an inspection was completed of all three tanks.Jorgenson added that 70% of the funding for the project came from a grant from MnDOT. The city will pay the remaining 30%.
“The scope of the project includes replacement of pipe and fittings to manifold AvGas fill lines, ball valves, and line
checks,” said City Engineer Jake Jorgenson. Additional work was done on the tanks, with the completed project costing $203,893.
Another project at the Airport is for supplemental wind cones. These cones are on the ground near the runways, and they allow aviators to see wind direction.
The cost for that project was not available at the meeting.
Last of the COVID-19 Protocols
One of the last of the COVID-19 protocols — The Plexiglas divider on the counter of City Hall — is about to be removed.
When the council decided to discontinue the mask requirement, they did not make a decision on the divider. Now they have decided to bring it down.
Several council members made sure to say, “don’t throw it away.”
Election judges approved
Mell requested that, in addition to approving the judges overseeing the local election, the Council consider the current wage of $15 per hour for judges.
Mic Louzek said he thought we should increase the wages “It’s a long day for them,” Louzek said in making the motion to pay the head judge $20 an hour and the other judges $18 an hour.”
The head judge has additional responsibilities and training.
Council voted unanimously to approve the judges and the pay increase.
Reuseable/ Recycling Days Discussion
Council considered adding a Reuse/Recycle day.
The idea is to having a designated day for citizens to put things on the curb that are reuseable.
Louzek was in favor of the idea, but said he would like to have some guidelines to outline how long items can be out, who is responsible for disposal, and how the deal with access.
Council will revisit the idea at its next meeting.
State Demographer estimates for Rush City.
The State Demographer estimates the population of Rush City at 3,160, including the prison population.
Mell said this number was actually lower than the census number of 3,228.
Household numbers also declined. The census listed the number of households at 989, while the State Demographer’s estimate this year is 954.
The population of the prison is about 800 to 1,000 in the prison.
Storm noted that the household estimates means there are roughly two people in each household, which means, “we are an aging population, big time.”
