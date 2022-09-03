Rush City City Council dealt with the issue of edible cannabis products as part of meeting held Monday, Aug. 22.

City Administrator Amy Mell told council that she had contacted the city attorney and asked for advice about the recently passed state legislation that allows cities to make their own decisions on THC edibles. THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a cannabinoid that can make an individual euphoric and intoxicated when consumed.

