Rush City City Council dealt with the issue of edible cannabis products as part of meeting held Monday, Aug. 22.
City Administrator Amy Mell told council that she had contacted the city attorney and asked for advice about the recently passed state legislation that allows cities to make their own decisions on THC edibles. THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a cannabinoid that can make an individual euphoric and intoxicated when consumed.
“We could do nothing; the state laws are in place,” Mell said. But she recommended a moratorium on THC edible sales, “unless you know that you want to license it or do nothing.”
Council member Frank Storm said, “I think we need a moratorium,” and Mayor Dan Dahlberg agreed, adding, “So we can figure it out,” including issues such as sales locations and age of sellers.
Council member Mick Louzek asked if a moratorium would cover the fairgrounds, and Mell confirmed that it would.
Council member Tom Schneider noted the Holiday station just off the I-35 exit is already selling items with THC. A moratorium would require them to stop selling, but that there were specific requirements to notify them, since they are already selling.
Rush City City Attorney Chelsie Troth was not at the meeting, but she sent a memo advising the council on the rules and requirements if they choose to adopt a moratorium, while reviewing the issues around THC edibles.
“A moratorium is a tool cities use to pause specific uses in order that the city may study the issue in anticipation of future regulations,” Troth said. “A moratorium is limited to a period of one year. ...
“If a city does adopt a moratorium, it must actually review and study the issue or meet one of the other requirements of the statute.”
The city is considering regulating where edibles can be manufactured or sold, the minimum age of the person selling the products, where products can be located within the retail establishment, whether pop-up sales are allowed, and whether there is a minimum distance between retailers and schools, parks and residential areas.
The city is also considering prohibiting “the sale of edible cannabinoids products under its authority to provide for the health safety and welfare of its community.”
The council voted unanimously to pass a moratorium.
Erickson visits council meeting
Cindy Erickson, who is running for county commissioner in District 5, visited the meeting and spoke during the citizens comment portion of the meeting.
Her opponent in that race is current Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg.
Erickson began by noting that she has lived in the county for 44 years, including time in Sunrise Township and North Branch, and has owned businesses with her husband and on her own.
“I come with corporate business background,” she said, noting that she also has worked on the public health commission for the county.
She followed up the meeting with an email sent to the board and those in attendance, which said: “As I have visited all six city council and township board meetings in District 5 this month, I am struck with the realization that, no matter how much this northern half of Chisago County has in common, each community has a very different and unique personality. Thank you for sharing yours with me last night.”
