At Rush City’s City Council meeting of Monday, Aug. 8, City Administrator Amy Mell presented a grant agreement from the Federal Aviation Administration to do a complete reconstruction of Taxilanes B, D and E.
Mell said that letters had been sent out to the hangar owners who use these taxi lanes. Construction is expected to begin by the end of August or beginning of September, and the project will be completed in three weeks.
Mell said that the city will send out another set of letters reminding hangar owners the about the construction, “because when it is under construction there will be no getting in and out of the hangars.”
Council Member Mic Louzek asked, “Could they go to Cambridge?”
Mell said that there are tiedowns available on the apron, and that owners had three options.
“[Plane owners] will have to put their planes out on the apron, not use their planes or move them to another airport,” she said.
The grant will pay for 90% of the project; the FAA has agreed to a payment of up to $355,110. The state will pay 5% and city 5% of the project.
Dresel Contracting, which is based in Chisago City, will do the work on the project.
Highway to be named for former commissioner
City Council suggested that a portion of County Highway 1 in Rush City be designated Chisago County Commissioner Mike Robinson Memorial Highway.
The portion they suggested is between Unity Bank and the east side of the county fairgrounds.
The council discussed where to put the sign, which measures 4 feet by 2 feet. Council is trying to find a location that would not be in front of a house.
Mell said that signs on two posts are no longer allowed, and one-post signs with an easel back also are not permitted.
THC discussion
Mell shared a document from “Sensible Change MN” that gave a brief background on the sale of tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC.
“In May 2022, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law regulating the sale of food and beverage products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinols (THC),” the document reads. “This law was the result of a number of issues that have arisen since the 2018 Farm Bill, authorizing the production, sale, and possession of hemp products, so long as they do not contain more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.”
While it is legal in the state, each municipality has the ability to regulate sellers. Mell suggested setting up a license similar to cigarettes and alcohol.
“Then we know who is selling it and we can do compliance checks,” Mell said.
“We have to have some leverage for people who are not compliant,” Mayor Dan Dahlberg said. “A moratorium could be for up to one year, but we have to working towards coming up with our rules.
“I thought we should have some display regulations. People could buy it unintentionally.”
Council did not make a decision and will continue discussing the issue.
