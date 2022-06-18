Catholic Charities hosts senior dining at the Rush City Community Center, which is located at 720 West 14th Street, every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Here is the meal schedule for the next two weeks:
Thursday, June 16 – Cook’s choice.
Tuesday, June 21 – Chicken patty on bun, O’Brien potatoes, mixed vegetables, dessert.
Thursday, June 23 – Breaded fish wedge, rice pilaf, carrots, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, June 28 – Bacon-wrapped chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert.
The menu is subject to change; 1% milk is served with each meal.
Suggested contribution for persons age 60 and older and for volunteers is $4.25 to $7.30; no eligible diner age 60 and older will be denied a meal based on their ability to contribute. Guests under age 60 are $8.
For reservations, please call 320-358-3611 by noon the day before. For more information, call on Tuesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Meals on Wheels are also available every Tuesday and Thursday; frozen meals will be available on Thursday’s to be eaten over the weekends.
Pop-up meals available
On the third Thursday of each month, a pop-up meal site is available at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Those ages 60 and older can receive up to 30 frozen meals.
The pop-up meals are available Thursday, June 16; please call 320-358-3611 for more information.
