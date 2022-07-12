The Rush City High School Business Law class traveled to the Chisago County Courthouse on Friday, May 20. Pictured are, front row from left, class instructor Ben Montzka, Kaitlyn Chinnock, Olivia Johnson, and Cassidy Atchison. In the middle row are Garland Gibbs, Lucas Golon and Robert Novik; behind them is Honorable Judge James E. Dehn. Not pictured are Justin Murphy and Dakoda Schmidt.
The Rush City High School Business Law Class traveled to the Chisago County Courthouse on Friday, May 20th to present oral arguments as part of a Moot Court Summary Judgment Hearing argued in front of the Honorable Judge James E. Dehn, Judge of District Court.
The students litigated the issue of whether the current State of Minnesota public school funding system is constitutional under the Minnesota and United States Constitutions. Under this system, school districts such as Rush City Public Schools receive as much as 40% less per student in state funding compared to other school districts in Minnesota.
Cassidy Atchison, Kaitlyn Chinnock, Robert Novik, Dakoda Schmidt represented the State of Minnesota. Justin Murphy, Garland Gibbs, Lucas Golon, and Olivia Johnson represented the Rush City School District.
The students representing the school district argued that this funding disparity violates the United States Constitution 14th Amendment equal protection provision and the Minnesota Constitution’s public school education provision.
The students representing the State of Minnesota argued that the different funding amounts were based on categories of students and that the graduation and success rate of Rush City public schools is significantly higher than the state average. Therefore, there was no constitutional violation.
