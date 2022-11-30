The Rush City School Board listened to a report on the Rush City Aquatic Center as part of its monthly meeting held Thursday, Nov. 17.
Lee Rood, director of activities for Rush City Schools, presented the report. He said there were 73 days that the pool could be open this past year, and it was open for 63 of those days.
Rood said the pool was closed some days due to bad weather and some days because of an issue with the pool’s heater.
A total of 15,610 people attended the aquatic center this year, and 361 students took swim lessons at the center over the summer.
Rood said some of the projects that need to be completed before next year’s season include “demolition and replacement of sand filters, columns that hold up the platform for the drop slide need to be replaced, the chemical controller needs to be replaced and updated — it is the original — and the red slide in the zero-entry pool needs to be replaced. There are donations secured for this [last] project.”
While the pool is a big draw to the area, it is not a money maker, Rood said while sharing the final budget for the year. Even though there was $93,107.76 in admissions fees, plus other sources of revenue, for a total revenue of $156,777.69, the total expenses were $191,702.71, resulting in a loss of $34,925.02.
Support system touted
Kristi Davis, coordinator of the MTSS System at the school, updated the school board on her work.
MTSS stands for Multi-Tiered System of Supports and is a framework that allows educators to provide academic and behavioral strategies to help students with a variety of different needs.
Davis said the district received a grant this year and next that will help it organize for continuous improvement. MTSS is designed for students who many be struggling academically but don’t receive other support. She explained that the school uses data to decide if a student needs an “intervention,” like a small study group or one-on-one time with a teacher. Data will continue to be collected for the student to make sure that progress is being made.
“It is a way to make sure no kids fall through the cracks,” Davis said. “We’re trying to prevent that from happening for students who are struggling but don’t receive other support. We are really excited; it is about ongoing improvement, so that never really ends.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.