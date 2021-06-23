There have been a lot of smiles and positive interactions at the Rush City Aquatic Center.
During the Rush City Council meeting on June 14, Lee Rood, the Rush City High School athletic director who also oversees activities at the Aquatic Center, said that an average of 350 people, mostly youngsters, have been using the facility per week. He said that there were more than 520 people at the center on June 13.
“We have above average in June. That’s a typical couple of weeks of July,” Rood said about the level of activity this month compared to previous years.
The Aquatic Center has seen so much activity mostly due to the long record-breaking heatwave that swept through the area and most of Minnesota in the first half of June.
“At many locations, this was the longest and most severe heatwave to occur so early in the season,” according to an article titled “June 2021 Heat Wave” by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It’s not unusual to have several days or more of 90-degree weather during the middle of July, but it is unusual ... during (or before) the first half of June.”
Aquatic Center budget update
Rood said the Aquatic’s trust fund has not seen any improvement. Most of the money is in a Certificate of Deposit fund. In 2019, the fund grew to nearly $12,000, but between last year and this year there has been a “sharp fall,” he explained.
“That’s a big, obviously, a drop in revenue,” Rood added. “And then from the expensive side, I put extra in the budget for repairs, you know, when we were closed … just wanted to have some money put there.”
The only big repair the center has been dealing with is the chlorinator, which hopefully will cost no more than $200, he said.
“And then the equipment is the other piece, I put that in there,” Rood said. “We had ordered a new diving board this year. It was time. It needed to be replaced.”
The center has received some donations to help offset using its investment funds for purchasing equipment such as the diving board, he added.
The Aquatic Center is low on lifeguards, Rood said. Currently, there are about 13 lifeguards on staff, but the center would like to have about 17, he said.
Visit the Rush City Schools website to learn more about the Aquatic Center schedule and price, as well as employment opportunities: https://tinyurl.com/RCaquatic.
Recognizing new firefighter
Ryan Lind was recognized for completing the firefighter training for the Rush City Fire Department during the meeting.
“Ryan’s done very, very well,” said Bob Carlson, Rush City fire chief. He wanted to ensure that the council was aware of the fire department’s good selection process.
The council provided badges for Lind for his achievements.
The council members congratulated Lind, and Mayor Dan Dahlberg said, “Thank you for all you’ve done already.”
The fire department also received several letters of appreciation from the community for its members’ hard work in saving lives. One recent incident the department responded to involved helping Catherine and Roger Drewing, of Maplewood, who had an accident on the freeway in the area. Doug and Rhonda Christensen donated $500 to the department for the support it showed Scottie, who recently died at age 27 due to health complications.
