The Rush City City Council approved changes to the Fire Department tanker truck as part of its meeting held Monday, May 9.
One addition is a bumper-mounted turret that would be fully electric to “include joystick controller and electric discharge valve.” The total cost for this change is $16,333.
However, the council also made some changes to the order; with the subtractions and other additions, the total added to the cost of the tanker is $13,971.
Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson said with a tanker truck, the department is able to haul water to sites that do not have a water source readily available. With this tanker the department would be able to have an ample amount of water on site and be ready to fight fires in under a minute and a half from the arrival at the site.
Changes to Pools and Spas
Council reminded residents who are considering adding a pool or spa to their property this summer to follow county regulations.
A building permit is required at the county level for any pool above or below ground that is over 5,000 gallons and 24 inches high. The city also requires a fence, removable ladder or lockable gate (to be secured when not in use).
There are also rules about where the pools can be placed, particularly not under utility lines or over easements. The city requires as $25 fee for fence permit that covers the cost of review and is proposing a $25 fee for the review of pool applications.
The city has a new pool application for interested property owners.
County Fair to include fireworks display
City Council approved a contract with Minnesota Pyrotechnics of North Branch for a fireworks display during the Chisago County Fair this year.
The display will be held on Friday, July 22. This is the 150th year of the fair, the County Fair Board wants to throw a big celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.