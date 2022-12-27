The Rush City City Council approved its budget and levy for 2023 as part of its meeting held Monday, Dec. 12.

City Treasurer Kay Mattson led a presentation for the budget for Rush City, which sits at $2,034,429 and includes a general fund levy of $556,213. In addition to the general fund levy, there is the EDA portion of $30,000 plus more than $234,000 in debt servicing.

