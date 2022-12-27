The Rush City City Council approved its budget and levy for 2023 as part of its meeting held Monday, Dec. 12.
City Treasurer Kay Mattson led a presentation for the budget for Rush City, which sits at $2,034,429 and includes a general fund levy of $556,213. In addition to the general fund levy, there is the EDA portion of $30,000 plus more than $234,000 in debt servicing.
The tax capacity for the city increased from $1,840,502 with a tax rate of 39.9% in 2022 to $2,247,304 with the tax rate decreasing to 36.5% for the coming year.
The increase in tax capacity is due to the increase in property tax valuation and new properties.
Mattson said that there was an increase in valuation from between 10-25% for residential properties; commercial properties have had a lower valuation increase.
For residents with a home valued at $200,00 with no increase in value, the property tax would actually go down $75. However, Mattson said, “Everyone’s value has increased.”
She noted that if a property valuation increased 20%, the property tax will increase $71.
It is important to note the Local Government Aid is 52% of the city budget; if the state decreases the amount of aid, this will significantly impact the city budget.
Aquatic center scrutinized
Lee Rood, the activities director of the Rush City School District, gave council an update on the aquatic center budget.
Last year there were 73 days that the pool could be open; it actually was open 63 days. It was closed some days due to bad weather and because of an issue with the pool’s heater.
A total of 15,610 people attended to aquatic center in 2022, and 361 students took swim lessons at the center over the summer.
Rood also listed projects to be completed before next year’s season: demolition and replacement of sand filters, and replacement of the columns that hold up the platform for the drop slide, the chemical controller and the red slide in the zero entry pool.
Rood noted there are donations secured for the red slide project.
While the pool is a big draw to the area, it is not a money maker. Rood said there was $93,107.76 in admission fees plus other sources of revenue for a total revenue of $156,777.69; the total expenses were $191,702.71, meaning there was a loss of $34,925.02.
Rood also added that the main difficulty with the aquatic center is a misuse of the pass system that students in the school district can purchase before the season opens.
He said that the school board will decide if the aquatic center will continue with that program.
Acting Mayor Mic Louzek asked how many people use the pool from outside the area, and Rood said that if 15,000 people attend the pool, about 11,000 would be from out of the area, with 4,000 repeat users from the area.
He noted that those 11,000 people draw business to the area.
MDG contract renewed
The city did decide to renew its contract with the Municipal Development Groups for services for 2023.
City Administrator Amy Mell said that the city had a good working relationship with the group, aside from the mural issue where information provided to the city differed from information the city received later.
Thanks from Robinsons
Elaine Robinson, widow of former Chisago County Commissioner Mike Robinson, attended the meeting and thanked the council for the memorial to her husband the city had recently completed.
Mike Robinson was born and raised in Rush City and graduated from Rush City High School in 1973.
He eventually serving on the city’s fire department for 16 year, was a City Council member for 10 years, and was the Chisago County Commissioner for District 5 for 20 years.
He passed away on Jan. 23 of this year, just 18 days after being diagnosed with cancer.
