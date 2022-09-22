Rum River BMX in Isanti will host the 2022 North Central Gold Cup Finals from Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25.
More than 400 riders will be in town to participate in the event that is expected to bring thousands of people to Isanti. The North Central region includes the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
One of the things people will notice right away is the improvements to the facility. Not only has the track been rebuilt, but blacktop has been laid down around the track where the spectators watch the races.
“That really cleaned it up,” Rum River BMX board member Tammy Folta said. “I remember when I first went there as a fan, it was all dirt. So it will definitely be a nice experience.”
USA BMX will be hosting the event that will include participants ranging from small children all the way up to the professionals.
“They’ll do a pro series. There are a few pro racers that live in the North Central region,” Folta said. “There are even some other pros (from outside the region) that will just come and race.”
For those who are unfamiliar with this type of BMX racing, there are no motorized bikes used in these races. The races are strictly based on speed and the riders do not perform tricks while racing.
In most cases the races last less than a minute at the Isanti track, which is considered a short track by BMX standards.
“A pro rider can probably do our track in less than 40 seconds, maybe 30,” Folta explained.
Park and ride shuttles will be available throughout the area to efficiently get visitors to and from the track.
