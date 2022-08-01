It was an honest mistake made by the Rum River Bandits.
Unfortunately for the Cambridge-based Town Ball squad, the slight blunder results in the Bandits being robbed of the chance to compete in the playoffs as they are ruled in eligible for the upcoming postseason due to playing an ineligible player.
“It was an honest mistake on a contract that was made on the 15th of May,” Bandits general manager Tom Koplitz said.
In order to be ruled eligible to play for a town ball team, a player must live within 30 miles of said team, according to state rules.
When calculating the mileage for one player, Koplitz unknowingly used an incorrect calculator.
“The mileage calculator I used was incorrect and it wasn’t the approved calculator on the state website,” he said.
Instead of living 28.62 miles away from the team, the player lived 30.2 miles away, resulting in him being deemed ineligible.
“Turns out he was 30.2 miles away, 352 yards outside our radius,” Koplitz said.
Along with the oversight of the incorrect calculations, Koplitz attempted to send the contract of the player via email to the Eastern Minny League’s office for approval. After a few days Koplitz heard nothing back, and thought all went well with the filing of the new player.
“I sent the contract to the email address on that was posted on our league website, but it was the wrong email, unbeknownst to me,” Koplitz said.
With the Bandits waiting for approval for the ineligible player along with two more new players to the team, the player living outside the 30-mile radius was missed, leading to his approval at the time by the league and state on May 19.
Coming into a July 1 roster meeting, the Bandits noticed the player was not on the league’s roster for the team. Koplitz notified the league of his player’s absence and six days later got a call from the Eastern Minny League about using an unapproved player.
Finding out the Bandits were playing an ineligible player, Rum River immediately stopped using him.
“We weren’t trying to cheat, and we weren’t trying to bring in a ringer,” Koplitz said.
The player played in five games for the Bandits, with all five resulting in losses, four by the 10-run rule.
Meeting to discuss a course of action, the Eastern Minny Central teams in the Chisago Bulldogs, Isanti Redbirds and North Branch Nighthawks voted to change the five losses into five forfeits for the team.
League rules state that by forfeiting more than three games, the Bandits were ruled out of the postseason.
Along with the team being ruled out of playoffs, possible draftees from Rum River cannot compete in the postseason.
“It leaves a bad taste in our mouth, I feel just terrible for the players,” Koplitz said.
The Bandits finished the year 9-8 overall, claiming second place in the Eastern Minny Central division.
With the season now over for Rum River, the team enters the offseason with uncertainty surrounding the future of the club. League approval will be required for the team before the 2023 season begins to regain postseason eligibility.
