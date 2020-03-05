With 78 sites across Minnesota and Wisconsin, families looking for an affordable option to receive an abundance of food do not need to look too far.
Ruby’s Pantry, which is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) ministry that formed in 2003 and is based in North Branch, provided 22 million pounds of food to over 250,000 families in 2019.
The mission of Ruby’s Pantry, according to their website, is “To activate people in being alert to the needs of others and to be proactive in encouraging faith, showing friendship and meeting tangible needs of neighbors, friends and strangers regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.”
Locally, Ruby’s Pantry is located in Isanti, North Branch and Forest Lake. For a $20 contribution, families receive an average of 80 pounds of food featuring a wide variety of food items. Those attending Ruby’s Pantry should bring two large boxes, totes or laundry baskets to bring home their food in.
Program coordinator Kari Vanden Heuvel explained there aren’t any income or residency
requirements for people to attend Ruby’s Pantry, and they can attend as many Ruby’s Pantry pop-up pantries as they desire each month, as they long as they pay the $20 contribution at each location.
“We need that $20 to work this ministry; we aren’t funded by the government in any way shape or form,” Vanden Heuvel said.
Ruby’s Pantry partners with food manufacturers, distributors and producers to gather their surplus and overages.
“Overwhelmingly, we get testimonials of people who are thrilled to get this,” Vanden Heuvel said. “Because there are no income requirements, we have some people who just go because they want to stretch their grocery dollars and then we have those individuals who all they can afford is to go to one Ruby’s Pantry after the other.”
Vanden Heuvel said Ruby’s Pantry helps feed individuals and families in need.
“We fill a critical gap within the communities and help people make it from month to month,” Vanden Heuvel said. “That’s the cool part of working here; you know you are doing good for people.”
Vanden Heuvel noted that any leftover food from the Ruby’s Pantry locations goes to area food shelves.
Ruby’s Pantry launched a new website on March 1 that allows guests to sign up for express track registration at any Ruby’s Pantry location. This allows guest to sign up for specific time to pick up their food and they can also pay the $20 contribution fee online, with a $1 processing fee, for a total of $21.
“This has been really popular, especially with younger families where both parents are working, kids are in sports; it really cuts their wait time down,” Vanden Heuvel said. “This has been really popular for all of our sites within the two states.”
A lot of people who use Ruby’s Pantry have heard about it through word of mouth.
“A majority of people who come to our pantries have come because of word of mouth; they either have a relative or friend who says ‘it’s fantastic, you need to come.’ Facebook is also a huge promoter for our sites,” Vanden Heuvel said. “People who come are usually excited about it and they hear about it from people they trust.”
Vanden Heuvel explained besides North Branch being the main office for Ruby’s Pantry, North Branch also houses the main warehouse that supplies food for all of the Minnesota locations and some locations on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ruby’s Pantry also has a warehouse in Waupaca, Wisconsin, that provides food for its Wisconsin sites.
“Most sites are always looking for more volunteers, and cash donations are always welcome,” Vanden Heuvel said.
Local sites
• The next Ruby’s Pantry in North Branch will be offered on March 14 at Access Church, 4359 392nd St., North Branch. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with food bundles available from 10-11:30 a.m.
• The next Ruby’s Pantry in Isanti will be offered on March 21 at New Hope Community Church-Isanti, 114 Dahlin Ave. NE, Isanti. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with food bundles available from 9-10:30 a.m.
• The next Ruby’s Pantry in Forest Lake will be offered on March 21 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St. SE, Forest Lake. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with food bundles available from 8-9:30 a.m.
For more information on Ruby’s Pantry, volunteer opportunities or to make a financial donation, visit rubyspantry.org.
The inspiration for Ruby’s Pantry
Ruby A. Flodin taught us that people were worth more than things!
Ruby lived in western Wisconsin for 89 years. Although she had little, she always shared what she had with others.
She had a large garden that was grown in the sandiest soil you have ever seen. But God always blessed Ruby with a great harvest. She could also be found picking wild blueberries and canning and freezing other berries. Although not blessed financially, Ruby was rich because she always had enough to share. She truly was the example of someone who realized that if you only have enough for yourself you don’t have enough. If she only had one dollar in her purse, she’d somehow give you two!
Ruby looked for every opportunity to share food from her pantry with others. One Christmas the neighbors down the road with four children had no money or food. Ruby gathered food from her pantry and brought them a Christmas dinner fit for a king.
Ruby had an even greater heritage. She was a child of God and a faithful member of the same little country church for nearly sixty years. Up until a short time before her death at the age of 89, Ruby still led weekly Bible studies in her home. She never quit giving to others. Yes, Ruby found something that money couldn’t buy. She found Jesus Christ and had the richest life possible, including peace with God.
Information about Ruby Flodin was provided by the Ruby’s Pantry website.
