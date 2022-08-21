The Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring an event to provide information on creating resilient soils through no-till, strip till, and conservation till practices.
The program will be held on Tuesday, August 30 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Petersen Farms in Rush City.
The event will feature an afternoon of conversation and discussion on how to enhance farm resiliency by implementing practices that also save farmers time and money.
Folks from Petersen Farms, which is located at 6596 525th St. in Rush City, will describe their experience using strip till, and area farmers will discuss different tillage management systems and how those practices working for them.
Attendees will have the opportunity to look at different equipment set ups, have roundtable discussions, hear from local conservation offices about available services and programs, and continue the conversation over supper.
The event is free, but RSVP’s are required. Please contact Jenn Hahn at jhahn@umn.edu by Monday, August 22 to ensure a plate for supper!
The program is brought to you by the Chisago SWCD, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Lower St Croix Watershed Partnership, the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program, the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition, North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, and the U of M Extension.
