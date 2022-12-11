Rush City City Council focused on city roads and paths as part of its Monday, Nov. 28, meeting.

After taking a look at the Chisago County Transportation Plan, City Administrator Amy Mell said there is talk about potentially putting a roundabout in at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Fourth Street, making it the city’s first roundabout. Because traffic at that intersection continues to increase, other possible solutions include a four-way stop and a stop light.

Load comments