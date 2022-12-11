Rush City City Council focused on city roads and paths as part of its Monday, Nov. 28, meeting.
After taking a look at the Chisago County Transportation Plan, City Administrator Amy Mell said there is talk about potentially putting a roundabout in at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Fourth Street, making it the city’s first roundabout. Because traffic at that intersection continues to increase, other possible solutions include a four-way stop and a stop light.
Mell said traffic at the intersection is especially bad when school lets out. The school is roughly a half-mile north of the intersection.
Council member Tom Schneider called it “the most dangerous intersection in town” and thought a stop light would be a better solution. City Engineer Zach Schmitz, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said stop lights are normally used for two very busy roads, and Fairfield typically is not very busy.
Schmitz, who works for Short Elliott Hendrickson, said he would take council’s feedback to the county, since this intersection is a 10-year project.
Council also received an update on the bike trail from North Branch through the county. The trail runs north/south adjacent to Route 61 from North Branch to Harris.
There is a long-term plan to finish the trail, and Pine County is bringing the trail down to Rock Creek. Schmitz explained that Pine County “would have another chunk to bring it down the county line.” Chisago County then would then bring the trail from Harris and through Rush City.
Council member Frank Storm said the county parks department has the money to bring the trail to Harris, and that they are going to start that in the next year. Eventually the trail will go all the way through the county.
Interim mayor chosen
This was the final meeting with Dan Dahlberg presiding as mayor. Dahlberg won a special election to become Chisago County commissioner for District 5, replacing Mike Robinson after Robinson’s death.
At the end of the meeting, the council voted on the resignation of Mayor Dan Dahlberg; Storm made the motion to accept the resignation with “deep, deep regrets.”
Council member Mic Louzek, who ironically was not at the meeting, will serve acting mayor until Alan Johnson is sworn in as the new mayor in January. Johnson was unopposed in earning election in November as Rush City mayor.
Fire Department update
The Rush City Fire Department had one resignation. Dylan Dahlberg took a leave when he moved outside of the fire department service area; he now has resigned, as the move appears to be permanent.
The new tanker the city purchased is finished and will in the city soon.
Meeting minutes approved
The issues regarding the meeting minutes from the Nov. 7 meeting has been resolved.
As part of the business conducted at this meeting, Storm voted to approve the meeting minutes from both the Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 meetings.
