Sara Paul

As students journey through their K-12 educational experience, the milestone of graduation is momentous! The vision of wearing a cap and gown to walk across the stage to receive their high school diploma is a memorable moment for students, families and staff. We are gearing up to celebrate the NBAPS Graduating Class of 2023.

It seems like so long ago since we celebrated our graduates of the class of 2022! Data releases from the Department of Education lags due to the State’s record keeping of students that do not graduate on time. Four-year graduation results were released by the Department of Education this week and show promising signs for North Branch Area Public Schools. The district as a whole improved almost 5% from 79.75% in 2021 to 84.15% in 2022, above the state average of 83.6%.

