The Isanti Redbirds were in the spotlight on Wednesday, June 15.
That day the Redbirds hosted the Ramsey Renegades at Redbird Field in front of a large crowd – not to mention the cameras from Fox 9’s Town Ball Tour.
“I got a little nervous as the crowd kept growing,” Isanti manager Steve Allen said. “Now we’re on a first-name basis with the Channel 9 folks, and that’s great.
“Seriously, I don’t know how we got picked, but it’s quite an honor. So many people helped out with a lot of things, both big and small, behind the scenes. There were a lot of people pulling together to make this happen.”
On the field, the Redbirds took advantage of the spotlight, scoring five runs in the first inning and then continuing to pile up runs to claim a 13-0 win in six innings.
Joe Tuholsky led the offense with three hits, including a double, while Wyatt Soderquist and Brent Tholen each had a pair of hits as Isanti finished with 12 to go with three hit batsmen and four walks.
That was more than enough offense because Logan Kalis allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 12 in six shutout innings.
“Our pitchers have worked hard to get into shape,” Allen said. “These guys have done the work and stretched themselves out so they can go 6, 7 or 8 innings. And it’s not just throwing hard; they have a command of pitching. They know what they’re doing.”
Even when the camera crews left, the Redbirds kept rolling, beating Osceola 11-1 on Friday, June 17 before bludgeoning Nowthen 25-0 then next day.
At Osceola, Phil Bray earned the win by allowing four hits while striking out 17 in eight strong innings. Offensively four Redbirds – Blaze Hogie, Mason Voshell, Kalis and Charlie Wonser – had eight of the team’s 10 hits, with Hogie and Voshell both bashing doubles.
At Nowthen, the Redbirds scored in every inning, with an 11-run fourth-inning explosion removing all doubt. Isanti finished with 14 hits, 10 walks and six hit batsmen, with Soderquist driving in six while Hogie and Zimbrich each scored three times.
Drew Talberg threw the first three innings and struck out five while allowing just two hits, while Chase Carstensen pitched the final two frames and fanned three.
The North Branch Nighthawks retained possession of “The Mug,” the trophy awarded annually to the winner of their games against Chisago Lakes. The Nighthawks swept a doubleheader against the Bulldogs on Saturday, June 18, winning the first game 6-2 before claiming the nightcap 3-1.
In the first game Clint Mattson led the offense with four hits good for a pair of RBIs, while Jimmy Skroch allowed just two hits and two runs, only one of which was earned, while piling up 16 whiffs in seven innings.
In the second game, Jordan Axberg nearly matched Skroch, giving up just five hits and one run while striking out eight over seven frames. While the Nighthawks only had five hits, they took advantage of three hit batsmen and four walks to score a single run in the second and two in the fourth.
Noah Wolfe had a double in the win, while Austin Darwin scored a run and had an RBI.
The Rum River Bandits also had a good week as the bats broke out for 27 runs in two lopsided victories.
The Bandits opened the week with an 11- 3 win over East Bethel on Monday, June 13. Mike Koplitz led the 17-hit attack with four hits and four RBIs, while Alex Wilkey had three hits, including a double, and Ryan Garlick lashed a triple among his two hits.
Josh Stoll started and earned the win by allowing just five hits in six innings while striking out five; Seth Plohasz earned a save by surrendering just two hits over the final three frames.
The Bandits then pounded the Braham Snappers 16-1 on Saturday, June 18. Rum River scored multiple runs in five of the six innings of the contest.
Ty Stepp had two of the Snappers’ four hits.
The following afternoon Braham dropped an 18-2 decision at home to Hinckley. Stepp had two more hits in that game, while Jesse Johnson doubled.
The Redbirds got a busy week for local Town Ball action started by playing at Princeton on Monday, June 20 in a contest that was not completed at press time. Nor was North Branch’s contest against Mora played at Quamba on Tuesday, June 21, nor Isanti’s home game against East Bethel the following evening.
Rum River will return to action at St. Francis on Friday, June 24 in a 7:30 start, while the Redbirds will host Mora that evening in a 7:30 game.
On Saturday, June 25 North Branch will travel to Nowthen to face the Knights in a 2 p.m. game, and the next afternoon the Nighthawks will host Isanti in a noon start.
Braham returns to action on Saturday with a game at St. Francis starting at 2 p.m.
Three of the four local teams will play on Wednesday, June 29. Rum River will return home to host Mora at Larson Field in Cambridge starting at 7 p.m., and Isanti will host Chisago Lakes that evening starting at 7:30 p.m.
Braham will play at Hinckley that night in a game that also will start at 7:30 p.m.
