Redbirds manager Steve Allen (wearing No. 1) looks on while Blaze Hogie (No. 9) leads off third base during Isanti’s run through the Region 1C Tournament. Allen believes if the team can play up to its standards, they should live to play another day.
The opponent has been decided for the Isanti Redbirds in their opening game of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament.
Getting by the Gaylord Islanders, the Brownton Bruins advanced after a 7-3 victory in the opening round of state. That set up the matchup versus Isanti for this upcoming weekend.
Isanti will more than likely face Brownton ace in Ryan Grams, who led the team in victories and innings pitched with a sub-3.50 ERA during the season for the fourth seed out of the Crow River Valley League. Grams took the mound during the opening game versus the Islanders, going the distance for the victory to advance the Bruins.
“He’s going to be a savvy veteran pitcher,” Redbirds manager Steve Allen said of Grams.
The Bruins also present a solid attack at the plate.
Brownton’s everyday lineup includes three hitters in Scott Finberg, Deryk Randt and Nathan Schultz, that all hit over .300 for the season. Finberg went two for three in the win over Gaylord, including a home run.
Though presenting an interesting opening opponent for Isanti, Allen believes if the team can play up to its standards, they should come out on top.
“If we play well, everything should handle itself,” he said.
First pitch in the contest is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, at Dundas’ Memorial Park.
If the Redbirds can fly past the Bruins, the season will live on to the following weekend, where Isanti would play the winner of a game between the Willmar Rails and Delano Athletics.
Isanti’s second-round contest would be played on Sept. 3, in Faribault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.