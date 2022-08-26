Redbirds ready for Brownton 0825 Steve Allen.jpg
Redbirds manager Steve Allen (wearing No. 1) looks on while Blaze Hogie (No. 9) leads off third base during Isanti’s run through the Region 1C Tournament. Allen believes if the team can play up to its standards, they should live to play another day. 

 Michael Pappas

The opponent has been decided for the Isanti Redbirds in their opening game of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament.

Getting by the Gaylord Islanders, the Brownton Bruins advanced after a 7-3 victory in the opening round of state. That set up the matchup versus Isanti for this upcoming weekend.

