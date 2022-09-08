Redbirds clipped at state 0908.jpg

James Green delivers a pitch for Isanti in the Class C State Tournament.

 Submitted photo

The Isanti Redbirds saw their hopes for a title in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament end with a 5-0 loss to the Delano Athletics on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Faribault.

Redbirds manager Steve Allen kept it simple after the loss.

