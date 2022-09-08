The Isanti Redbirds saw their hopes for a title in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament end with a 5-0 loss to the Delano Athletics on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Faribault.
Redbirds manager Steve Allen kept it simple after the loss.
The Isanti Redbirds saw their hopes for a title in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Tournament end with a 5-0 loss to the Delano Athletics on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Faribault.
Redbirds manager Steve Allen kept it simple after the loss.
“We knew we had to play our best to win that game, and we didn’t play our best,” he said.
Scoreless after three completed innings, Redbirds left-hander Phil Bray and his Athletics counterpart, Avery Liestman, had both kept the offenses in check.
The top of the fourth witnessed the game’s first run as Delano took advantage of an error to grab the 1-0 lead. Bray rebounded for a shutout fifth inning but again ran into trouble in the sixth.
After getting the first two outs of the frame, Delano darted to four scores off Bray before the last out was secured.
“That was tough to comeback from,” Allen said of his team’s 5-0 deficit.
Delano continued to keep Isanti from cracking the scoring column and held on for the shutout victory.
The Redbirds offense managed nine hits, but double plays in both the fourth and fifth innings snuffed out potential rallies. Isanti also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the sixth.
Offensively, Wyatt Soderquist had three of Isanti’s nine hits, including a double.
“Other than Wyatt, nobody else had more than one hit,” said Allen.
Bray took the loss for the Redbirds, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. Jimmy Skroch, James Green and Chris Olean each pitched a clean inning behind Bray, with Skroch and Green both notching a strikeout.
Liestman threw a complete game to earn the win for the Athletics.
The Redbirds finished the season with a 28-7 record.
“It was a good season and I thought we did well,” Allen said.
The Redbirds now fly into the offseason as the attention will turn to 2023 with Isanti hoping to make it five straight seasons of making the state tournament.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.