An election recount by Isanti County confirmed the results of the Isanti Commissioner’s District 1 race in which Alan Duff defeated Joe Morley by a narrow margin.
The recount, which took roughly six hours to complete, was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Isanti County Government Center.
In the voting released after polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Duff received 1,727 votes, or 49.86% of the vote total, while Morley received 1,712 votes, or 49.42%.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, a publicly funded recount occurs when “the difference in the number of votes cast for the apparent winning candidate and any other candidate is less than one-half of 1% (0.5%).”
This race was automatically triggered for a recount as the difference in votes between the two candidates was just 0.44% in Duff’s favor, falling inside the 0.5% margin needed.
The total votes following the recount were 1,711 for Morley and 1,727 for Duff.
In the original count in the Bradford Township Precinct, Duff received 899 votes while Morley received 655.
In the recount of that precinct, Duff received 898 and Morley received 655, with one ballot being challenged by Morley.
“The mark on the ballot didn’t look proper,” Morley said. “But it’s not going to matter on the election (result).”
In the original count of Cambridge West Precinct 1, Morley received 1,057 votes, while Duff received 828,
In the recount for Cambridge West Precinct 1, Duff received 829 votes and Morley received 1,056.
There were a total of two votes out of the 3,439 cast that were corrected during the recount. The percentage of error on both candidates’ totals was just short of six-hundredths of a percent, a statistically insignificant amount.
After the recount, Morley said, “(I feel) very confident, very good. Glad the system worked. Staff did a great job and the judges did, too.”
After the recount, Duff said, “I’m proud of our county for the integrity of the vote. I’m excited to serve the citizens of Isanti County...The thoroughness of this was profoundly good.”
