Karl Gillingham, a former America’s Strongest Man winner, will be in attendance as a judge during the Winter Warriors Strongman/woman Competition on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Princeton Beyond Sport.

 Michael Pappas

Last year, after bringing the Strongman competition to central Minnesota by demonstrating several lifts that would be done in an event at Princeton Beyond Sport, Jay Grove is taking the next step in his journey to spread his passion for the sport.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, back again at Beyond Sport, Grove, a trainer and coach of the Princeton workout facility, will host the Winter Warriors Strongman/woman Competition in what will be the first competition hosted by the city.

