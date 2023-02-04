Last year, after bringing the Strongman competition to central Minnesota by demonstrating several lifts that would be done in an event at Princeton Beyond Sport, Jay Grove is taking the next step in his journey to spread his passion for the sport.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, back again at Beyond Sport, Grove, a trainer and coach of the Princeton workout facility, will host the Winter Warriors Strongman/woman Competition in what will be the first competition hosted by the city.
Though being a first-time competition for Princeton and Grove, the preparation for the event has been going according to plan thanks to some experience and support from those involved, said Grove.
“The process was very smooth because of my co-directors. Susan Schuldt Gillson, manager of Beyond Sport, has done many CrossFit competitions, and Christy Stefanick is the current chairperson of Strongman Corporation, Minnesota. She also has a lot of experience directing contests, so between the three of us, it was fairly easy to put together,” Grove said.
In the competition, which has over 30 athletes signed up, those in attendance will witness a pressing medley consisting of Log, Axle, Circus Dumbbell and Sandbag, a max deadlift, a Carry Medley demonstrating the Farmer’s Carry, Super Yoke and Sandbag and the Atlas Stone Over Bar. Also in the host of competitors ready to lift off on Saturday, Brad Anderson, a past winner of Minnesota’s Strongest Man, is expected to compete against the field.
With the field set, the judges are also geared up to help. Judging the event for the day will feature some of the biggest names the Strongman competition has to offer with Karl Gillingham, a past winner of America’s Strongest Man, and Jason Adamski, a former Minnesota State Strongman champion for five years as well as former chairman of Strongman Corporation.
The event is sponsored by Rejuv Medical Waite Park and Cerberus and is emceed by Brook Stephens of the radio station Wild Country 99 out of St. Cloud.
While hoping for a strong competition for the day, Grove also encourages those unfamiliar to the sport to watch what the athletes can accomplish.
“Even if you’re not a fan of the sport, you will be astounded by the strength of the athletes, and it is worth watching,” Grove said.
The Winter Warriors Strongman/woman Competition is slated to get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Spectators will be charged $5 entrance to watch the demonstrations of strength.
