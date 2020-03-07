Over $200,000 has been raised for local food shelves over the past 15 years, and the Food Shelf Race sponsors — such as local businesses and organizations as well as North Branch County Market and Neighborhood National Bank — are the ones who’ve made it possible.
“This location (North Branch) began the Food Shelf Race in 2009, but it had been patterned after our other office in Mora who’d done it for several years,” said North Branch Neighborhood National Bank Vice President and Market Manager Steve Vanden Heuvel. “The race has been done for roughly 15 years or more, and between all of our offices more than $200,000 has been raised.”
In North Branch alone, in 2019, the race generated over $16,000, and 5,930 pounds of food, with amounts rising every year, as well as the number of teams with 13 last year.
“We started out anywhere in the store people could go, and a lot of them went right to the coffee and the food spices, and items along those lines because they are expensive. Those items, however, like the coffee and spices, are not necessarily the items that the food shelf is in need of,” Vanden Heuvel said.
“What we did after the race, was sit down with the food shelf and asked, ‘What are some of the things that you need?’ and they identified items. Then, we took the list to County Market, now who’s our sponsor, and we figured out what aisles had the majority of what they were looking for,” Vanden Heuvel added.
The list — composed of items like juice, condiments, pasta and pasta sauce, boxed cereals, boxed dinners, canned soups, baking items, tomato products, household items and paper products — was then the new focus for the race.
“In addition to focusing on those main aisles, County Market also does a good job of using the end caps for some of the most needed items as well, making it easier for teams to grab those items,” Vanden Heuvel said.
For teams, the goal is to fill their carts with items to fill the food shelf in 90 seconds. The team of two with the highest bill at the end of the race gets their bill paid by the bank. For each team, coming in under first place, the business or organization the team is from pays the bill; all food is then donated to the Family Pathways Food Shelf in North Branch to be distributed to those who need it.
“Each team gets two people, one person can only push the cart and must have their hands on the cart at all times, the other person’s job is to get all of the items into the carts,” Vanden Heuvel said.
While filling carts with hundreds, even thousands of dollars worth of items is the goal for some teams, being able to come out and fill carts with a few hundred dollars worth of items is the focus for others.
“We want this event to be something everyone can support, no matter whether the goal is to be in first, or donate a couple hundred dollars in food. We really want to keep the event reasonable for businesses to participate in,” Vanden Heuvel said.
In 2019 teams gathered between $576 in items to $2,417 in the winning cart of Access Church, which was then paid for by Neighborhood National Bank.
“Our bank pays for the team with the highest amount, as well as having our own team,” Vanden Heuvel. “The food ends up all being paid for by the participants or the bank, and the food is then put into the truck that night and taken directly to the food shelf. Sometimes they even have a hard time finding a place to put all of the food.”
For participating businesses and organizations as well as County Market, the focus is giving back and supporting the community.
“Community is very important to us. We support many organizations and groups with the food shelf being very important to us. We feel very thankful for being a part of this community for 11 years now and want to give back to it as often as we are able,” said Jenny Gordner, North Branch County Market store director.
Preparation has already begun
For both Vanden Heuvel and the bank as well as Gordner, preparation for the annual Food Shelf Race is well underway.
For Vanden Heuvel, making sure there are local business excited to participate in the event is the current focus.
“Each year we have a lot of returning teams, as well as a couple new teams who join us,” Vanden Heuvel said. “We already have two new teams for this year.”
“I’ve seen more businesses get involved in the race because I think they’ve been able to see the immediate benefit. It’s the next day. People are able to take advantage of the extra food that’s available at the food shelf that wasn’t there the day before. The food race adds variety to the food shelf and an abundance of food to the shelves,” Vanden Heuvel said.
For the store, preparation looks a little different, from additional employees on the schedule, to making sure there are enough boxes to transport donations to the food shelf, Gordner has her work cut out for her.
“We have already started prepping for that night. From pre booking products that Gayle at the food shelf is in need of to saving banana boxes that we need to box up the items,” said Gordner. “We need extra cashiers to ring everyone up at the end. We need extra deli employees to set up the food we serve the participants. Most importantly we need extra maintenance employees to be available to clean up the messes along the way and clean up all of the boxes at the end to the cardboard compactor.”
To get involved in the race
Whether it’s a business or local organization, or even a family that would like to get involved in racing, Vanden Heuvel would love to add to his list of teams.
“We’d love to see the teams grow to even 20 if we could,” Vanden Heuvel said. “The more the merrier.”
“We call it a challenge, but it’s important for people to know that they don’t have to be racing for first, it’s about being able to make the donation and give back to the community that is important,” Vanden Heuvel added.
For more information on the event, to donate financially to the Food Shelf through the event, or to register to be a part of the race contact Vanden Heuvel at 651-674-8000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.