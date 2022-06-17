Braham Area Schools wrapped up a great 2021-2022 school year, and this is a good time to highlight the public on some events from this past school year as well as what you can expect to see in the future.
While summer may seem like a quiet time in a school sense, much continues behind the scenes. Teachers are attending trainings and working on developing/improving curriculum, numerous camps are going on, and district business proceeds with offices open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while the custodial department will be on a four day schedule working from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
As always do not hesitate to contact me with any questions!
Enrollment in the district continues to be stable with an expected small increase forecast for the 2022-2023 school year. The district employs between 110 to 120 individuals, with approximately 54 of those being classroom teachers. Financially (while none of the numbers are official) the district expects to show a small increase to the fund balance and we have a balanced budget passed for the 2022-2023 school year.
In February 2022, the public passed a bond authorizing just under $11 million targeting school improvements. The lighting (replace lights and several fixtures) and tuck pointing (repair exterior brick work and reseal control joints) portions of the project will both take place this summer. You may see work on window and door replacement also begin later this summer or early fall.
The remaining projects will occur in the spring and summer of 2023. Expect to see bid specifications for these projects to be released in September and November. Additional information can be obtained by checking the school website or calling our office.
In the spring and summer of 2023, we will,
* Upgrade electrical main service and distribution systems,
* Make asbestos abatements,
* Resurface parking lots and improve pedestrian safety,
* Manage rainwater (direct water away from building foundations),
* Convert boilers and systems to hot water (efficiency and temperature control),
* Improve HVAC (air quality/temperature control/control systems).
The district will be installing solar panels on the PreK-3 and 4-12 buildings late summer or early fall. Because of a state grant, the total out-of-pocket cost to the district will be about $34,000 with an expected yearly electricity savings of between $6,000-$8,000. The panels are guaranteed for 25 years and have a lifespan of 40 years. Students will be using the real time data generated from the panels as part of science curricular activities.
Several district officials will meet in July with members of the Isanti and Kanebec Sheriff’s office, the Braham Police Department, and the Isanti County Emergency Office. This meeting occurs annually to ensure a thorough review of the school’s safety plan.
As for hiring, the district has hired two new elementary teachers (grades 1 & 6), a new PE teacher (grades 4-8), and a high school art instructor. We are actively looking to hire a 7-12 English teacher, an elementary special ed teacher, and a 7-12 industrial arts/ag teacher. While the district prefers fully licensed candidates, anyone with a four-year degree may apply and if applying for the industrial arts/ag teacher position, any of the following make you eligible:
* AA degree, or,
* Professional Certificate, or,
* Five Years of Relevant Work Experience.
Here are a few events you may want to keep on your radar:
June 20 — Regular School Board Meeting at 6 p.m. (B100 of the 4-12 Building).
July 18 — Regular School Board Meeting at 6 p.m. (B100 of the 4-12 Building).
Aug. 15 — Regular School Board Meeting at 6 p.m. (B100 of the 4-12 Building).
Aug. 15 — Fall sports (football, volleyball and cross-country) begin.
Aug. 29 — Teacher In-service.
Aug. 31 — School Open House from 5-7 p.m.
Keep in mind Braham is BIG enough to offer opportunity, and SMALL enough to stand out!
Contact Braham Superintendent Ken Gagner at 320-396-5199, 320-288-6634, or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us. Follow the district on it website; https://www.braham.k12.mn.us/, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or on Gagner’s own feed @Supt_Gagner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.