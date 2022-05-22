The Minnesota Barbecue Society and the Kansas City Barbecue Society filled the air with the sweet smell of barbecue meats at the Isanti County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 14.

Professional grill masters from many states joined together to see who had the best-tasting grilled chicken, ribs, pork, brisket and turkey.

Son of a Boar Barbeque was named the Master Series Grand Champions.

