The 2022 Cambridge-Isanti football season has been dedicated to Brandon Houtsma, an assistant coach who passed away in June in a car crash. Before the Bluejackets’ home opener against Saint Francis on Friday, Sept. 9, members of the Houtsma support group took the field to honor the departed coach. Back row (left to right): Amber, JT Becklin, Doug Heins, Rachel Peterson, Dan Peterson, Lorri Houtsma, Wes Houtsma, Benji Besser, Corbin Heins. Front row: Alivia Heins, Vera Heins, Lena Peterson, Elsyn Houtsma, Emily Johnston, Jordy Peterson (in front), Dugan Houtsma, Mary Heins, Kailyn Houtsma, Rowdy Houtsma, Brooke Stulc, Kassie Besser, Colton Johnston.
The news of the passing of Brandon Houtsma, an assistant coach for the Cambridge-Isanti varsity football program, came as a devastating blow to the system once the word broke this past June.
“It was a shock,” said Bluejackets head football coach Shane Weibel. “He was one of those coaches that everybody loved, never yelled at you, that wasn’t his style. He just loved football.”
As the news spread throughout the program, players from the Cambridge-Isanti looked for a way to honor Houtsma.
Started as a simple Instagram hashtag as #playforhouts, a short message paying homage to the coach, it soon caught wind as the season’s mantra for the Bluejackets.
News breaks
Readying for their first week of their summer minicamp, the day was soon derailed with word of Houtsma’s passing.
“We brought everybody in on that Monday and basically told them what happened,” Weibel said.
Not expecting the team to be fully focused on the task at hand in the days leading to a scrimmage against Anoka, Weibel and the rest of the coaching staff didn’t want to force the kids to compete if it would be too emotional.
Houtsma wouldn’t have wanted that.
“We talked to them and told them we could cancel, and we had every right to, and one of the kids said ‘Coach Houtsma would have wanted us to play,’” Weibel said.
So the Bluejackets continued to prepare for the Tornadoes, while a hashtag was born.
“It just started appearing on Instagram and it just grew from there,” Weibel said.
“It was pushed on by us players and Weibel helped us with it,” said Lincoln Larsen, a senior linebacker and running back for the Bluejackets.
With the hashtag now appearing next to nearly everything to do with Bluejackets football, the next step was clear for the team, said Larsen.
“We decided to dedicate our season to ‘Houts.’ He played a big part last year, and the years before he helped coach. He made a big impact on everybody,” he said.
Off the field
Houtsma’s coaching didn’t stay strictly on the field either, said senior linebacker and tight end Owen Maikkula.
“He was as much as a coach on the field as he was off the field,” Maikkula said.
Leaning into his profession off the field as a teacher, Houtsma embraced the teachable moments.
“It was something he loved as a teacher; encouraging people,” Larsen said.
Coming together
Losing an irreplaceable part of the Bluejackets family, the team has grown much closer, said Larsen.
“This year it has been preached to come together, not as just a group, but as a football family. His passing was a big part of that,” Larsen said.
“We are a family for sure,” Maikkula added.
Regardless of how the season goes for the Bluejackets on the field, the lesson learned from losing the family member will resonate with the team for the foreseeable future.
“I think kids might have learned football is important, but family is more important than that,” Weibel said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.