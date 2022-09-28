#playforhouts 0922.jpg

The 2022 Cambridge-Isanti football season has been dedicated to Brandon Houtsma, an assistant coach who passed away in June in a car crash. Before the Bluejackets’ home opener against Saint Francis on Friday, Sept. 9, members of the Houtsma support group took the field to honor the departed coach. Back row (left to right): Amber, JT Becklin, Doug Heins, Rachel Peterson, Dan Peterson, Lorri Houtsma, Wes Houtsma, Benji Besser, Corbin Heins. Front row: Alivia Heins, Vera Heins, Lena Peterson, Elsyn Houtsma, Emily Johnston, Jordy Peterson (in front), Dugan Houtsma, Mary Heins, Kailyn Houtsma, Rowdy Houtsma, Brooke Stulc, Kassie Besser, Colton Johnston.

 Submitted photo

The news of the passing of Brandon Houtsma, an assistant coach for the Cambridge-Isanti varsity football program, came as a devastating blow to the system once the word broke this past June.

“It was a shock,” said Bluejackets head football coach Shane Weibel. “He was one of those coaches that everybody loved, never yelled at you, that wasn’t his style. He just loved football.”

Load comments