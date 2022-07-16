We-R-Able.psd

Joy Edevean shows her recent painting from a We R Able class. The process has multiple steps, ending with an India Ink bath and scrubbing.

Creative activities are on the docket in August and September for We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities.

Teacher Sue Wehrenberg will lead a Monday night painting series from August 1 to September 12, from 4-6 p.m.

The class will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave., North Branch.

The class is accessible in both content and fees. A fee range is proposed so that participants can pay what works best for each person.

Painters may elect to work on their own ideas or be guided by Wehrenberg, who will demonstrate sunflower motifs in acknowledgement of the people of Ukraine.

Please note that it is possible to join the class even after the first week is past, and painters may also show up and register on site. For more information call 320-358-3616.

