Joy Edevean shows her recent painting from a We R Able class. The process has multiple steps, ending with an India ink bath and scrubbing.

 Submitted photo

Creative activities are on the docket in August and September for We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities.

Teacher Sue Wehrenberg will lead a Monday night painting series from August 1 to September 12, from 4-6 p.m.

